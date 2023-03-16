ADL reports alarming surge in white supremacist propaganda in New England

The Anti-Defamation League’s annual assessment of white supremacist propaganda activity reached an all-time high in the United States and in New England in 2022. ADL recorded 6,751 incidents nationally in 2022, a 38 percent increase over the 4,876 incidents recorded during the previous year. The five states that comprise the ADL New England region collectively experienced an astounding 96 percent increase in recorded propaganda activity from 2021, with each state reporting an increase in such activity.

In addition to the July march through Boston Common by the white nationalist hate group, Patriot Front, New England propaganda activities included gatherings by white supremacists with antisemitic, racist, anti-immigrant, and anti-LGBTQ+ messages at local bookstores, libraries, theaters, shelters, and hospitals in Boston, Cambridge, and Kingston, Mass., Providence, R.I., and Portsmouth, N.H. They also included displays of racist and antisemitic banners at Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and on overpasses in Danvers and Saugus on Sept. 11.

“White supremacist propaganda has the dual and devious purpose to intimidate specific groups and lure others to join their hateful activities,” said ADL New England Interim Regional Director Peggy Shukur. “Too many of these groups have set New England as their home base. With deliberation and intention, they target their hate against Jewish, Black, Muslim, and LGBTQ+ communities and non-white immigrants through despicable and disruptive stunts on freeway overpasses and public events, including the St. Patrick’s Day parade. While their message and their faces are often intentionally disguised, their goal is to inspire and incite people to act.

“In the face of ever-increasing propaganda activities in the region, we have witnessed communities uniting throughout New England to reject this hate. We also welcome efforts to hold these groups accountable for the harm they inflict on those targeted. We encourage the public to learn more by visiting our website and reporting incidents at adl.org/reportincident.”

In 2022, hateful propaganda appeared in every state in ADL’s New England region and each state recorded an increase in such activity from 2021:

• Massachusetts – 465 incidents, up 72%

• New Hampshire – 183 incidents, up 383%

• Rhode Island – 142 incidents, up 74%

• Vermont – 131 incidents, up 64%

• Maine – 30 incidents, up 50%

Patriot Front and Nationalist Socialist Club (NSC-131) were the most active hate groups across the region, with Patriot Front being responsible for 909 of the 951 incidents in New England. Massachusetts ranked second only to Texas in the number of recorded propaganda activities in 2022.

ADL’s Center on Extremism tracked a myriad of propaganda activity last year, including the mass distribution of antisemitic, racist, and anti-LGBTQ+ fliers; the dissemination of stickers, banners, graffiti, and posters; hateful laser projections on buildings and stadiums; and in-person white supremacist gatherings, among other events. Propaganda activity was recorded in every state in the U.S. except Hawaii. Reported incidents of explicitly antisemitic propaganda more than doubled, rising from 352 incidents in 2021 to 852 in 2022.

ADL’s H.E.A.T. Map provides a visual representation of the propaganda efforts by geographic location. (For reporting purposes, ADL counts an incident where multiple or hundreds of fliers are canvassed across a neighborhood on a given day as a single incident.)

Nationally, three white supremacist groups – Patriot Front, Goyim Defense League (GDL), and White Lives Matter (WLM) – were responsible for 93 percent of the activity. Texas-based Patriot Front was responsible for the vast majority – 80 percent – of propaganda distributions in 2022. The group distributed propaganda in every state except Alaska and Hawaii but was most active in Massachusetts, Texas, Michigan, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Utah.

The Goyim Defense League (GDL), an antisemitic network that has significant crossover with other white supremacist groups and movements, was responsible for at least 492 propaganda incidents in 2022, representing roughly 7 percent of the total propaganda nationwide and 58 percent of the year’s antisemitic propaganda incidents. This is a significant increase from the 74 GDL propaganda incidents recorded in 2021. GDL activity was recorded in Vermont and Rhode Island in 2022. The massive uptick in antisemitic propaganda overall was largely due to GDL’s growth over the course of the year.

Key findings from ADL’s 2022 report include:

• White supremacist groups increasingly used banners, often draped over highway overpasses, to publicize their hate. ADL recorded at least 252 banner drops, a 38 percent increase from the 183 counted in 2021.

• ADL documented 167 white supremacist events, a 55 percent increase from the 108 recorded in 2021. Events took place in 33 states, with the most activity (from most to least active) in Massachusetts, California, Ohio, and Florida. The White Lives Matter network was responsible for 43 percent of these events.

• ADL recorded 219 incidents of white supremacist propaganda distribution on campuses, a 6 percent decrease from 2021 and the lowest number since ADL began tracking in 2017. While the majority of these incidents occurred on college campuses, at least 11 incidents were reported on K-12 campuses.

• On-campus propaganda was recorded in 39 states, with the highest levels of activity (from most to least active) in Texas, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan. Θ