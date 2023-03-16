Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band to perform in Wakefield

Internationally-acclaimed Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band will perform at Temple Emmanuel of Wakefield, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. The band brings passion, virtuosity, and contagious energy to every performance.

The Wheels improvise with the intimacy of chamber music and the intensity of a rowdy dance band. Their engaging contemporary interpretation of Jewish music is irresistible to audiences ranging from elementary school students to the judges at the International Jewish Music Festival, who heralded them as “a true musical democracy.”

The Wheels’ unique style was forged in the subway stations and farmers’ markets of Boston, where the informal setting and ever-changing audience created an ideal environment for musical experimentation.

Over time, their repertoire grew to incorporate original as well as traditional instrumental tunes, and in 2017 it further expanded to include songs in Yiddish and English. Ezekiel’s Wheels features Abigale Reisman (violin, backing vocals), Kirsten Lamb (double bass, lead vocals), Nat Seelen (clarinet), and Pete Fanelli (trombone).

Tickets: $25 ($10 under 13). Thanks to partial support from the Jewish Women’s Endowment Fund of the North Shore, Wakefield Arts Council, and Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley. Reservations recommended.Θ

Temple Emmanuel of Wakefield is located at 120 Chestnut St. Wakefield. For more information visit: www.WakefieldTemple.org or call 781-245-1886.