PEABODY – The CTeen of Peabody is thrilled to announce a fun-filled pre-Passover Chocolate Seder event for all fifth to eighth graders in the area. The event will take place on Monday, March 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Chabad of Peabody, at 682 Lowell St., Peabody, MA.

At the event, participants will get the chance to connect and socialize with other Jewish tweens while learning about the upcoming Passover holiday in a fun way. The event will include the 15 steps of the Seder through the medium of chocolate, four chocolate cups of milk, chocolate s’more sandwich, chocolate Seder plate, and more.

“The pre-Passover Chocolate Seder is a unique and innovative way for young Jewish tweens to learn about the holiday while enjoying delicious treats,” said Raizel Schusterman, one of the organizers of the event.

For more information about the pre-Passover Chocolate Seder or CTeen, please contact Raizel at raizel@jewishpeabody.com or visit their website at www.jewishpeabody.com.