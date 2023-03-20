Cynthia Ruth Kerbel, of Revere, entered into rest on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of James M. Kerbel. Devoted mother of Stephanie and George Beilin, Laura Ives and John DeMattia, and David and Julie Kerbel. Cherished grandmother of Ari, Lily, Evan, Jason, Johanna and Katie. The loving great-grandmother of Zoe, Emily, Solomon and Olivia.

Cynthia was a dedicated member of the community as an active member of the League of Women Voters and was a past president. She was an ESL tutor helping new Russian immigrants assimilate to the country at Jewish Family Services for many years. She volunteered for many years at the Sisterhood of Ahabat Shalom and at Temple Sinai in Marblehead.

She leaves behind many broken-hearted family and friends who admired her loyalty, intelligence and humor.

A graveside funeral service for Cynthia was held on March 20 at Temple Sinai Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Congregation 420, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.