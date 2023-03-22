A Torah’s journey: From Malden to County Cork, Ireland

When a Jewish community in Ireland needed a Torah, a synagogue in Malden came up big.

On Sunday, Congregation Agudas Achim-Ezrath Israel bequeathed a Torah scroll to the Cork Jewish Community in southern Ireland, the latest step in a trans-Atlantic friendship between the communities.

“I could not believe the good fortune and blessing of Malden donating a scroll, all the way from Malden, USA to Cork, Ireland,” said Sophia Spiegel, secretary of the Cork Jewish Community, in an address on Sunday.

“I’m speechless,” Spiegel told the Journal. “It’s the biggest mitzvah you can receive in Jewish tradition. Torah scrolls are very, very valuable, very much cherished by communities. It’s amazing that they were willing to part with one so our community can be reinvigorated and bloom.”

Attendees included Malden Mayor Gary Christenson, who delivered remarks and spoke with the Journal afterwards.

“It always feels good to be here,” Christenson said. Noting the congregation’s positive impact on the City of Malden, he added, “There was not any way I was going to miss this chance to thank them for what they did here for our community.”

The ceremony was held less than a week before St. Patrick’s Day, and the same day that a feature film about Ireland, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” was up for multiple Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

Sunday’s event in Malden had plenty of real-life drama, centering on a serendipitous connection between Malden and Cork.

The roots of the relationship can be traced to the former rabbi of AA-EI, David Kudan, who is currently the spiritual leader of Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester, and his wife, Suffolk University professor Barbara Abrams.

Abrams’ parents bought a house in Ireland and have had a longtime presence there. This led to the Kudans connecting with the Cork Jewish Community, which encompasses six southern counties in Ireland.

“[Barbara] is a very important part of the story,” Rabbi Kudan said. “She’s why we are all here.”

“I firmly believe that within our own communities, people appear just by accident,” Spiegel said, “with just the right connections and skills.” She added, “I would not be surprised if it’s one of the special survival skills we have developed as a people.”

According to an article in the Irish Times, the first Jews in Cork were Sephardim who came in the 18th century. As Spiegel explained in an address to the Malden congregation, the Cork Jewish community was built by Lithuanian immigrants who arrived from Russia in the 19th century, escaping the antisemitism of the tsar’s policies. Male immigrants often became delivery salesmen, but their children entered white-collar professions such as the law, medicine and politics.

Spiegel said that while there was a boycott targeting the Jewish community of Limerick in 1904, for the most part, Jews in Ireland have found acceptance from the broader community. A synagogue in Cork began operating in 1905. By the mid-20th century, there were 5,000 Jews living in Ireland.

It also had several prominent Jewish politicians – going back to William Annyas, who was elected mayor of Youghal, County Cork in 1555. In the 20th century, Robert Briscoe, and his son, Benny, were elected mayor of Dublin; and Gerald Goldberg was elected Lord Mayor of Cork.

In recent decades the Jewish community in Cork has seen its numbers dwindle, and in 2016 its historic synagogue was sold to the Seventh-day Adventist Church, according to the Irish Times.

Spiegel credited a group of Jewish women in Cork with reintroducing communal worship in the city. The meetings were held online during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the community brought back in-person gatherings last year, with a service in a Quaker meetinghouse. Kudan officiated at several ceremonies. Now the community gathers for monthly Saturday morning services and festivals. Throughout, there was one crucial element the community lacked: a Torah.

“We thought it would take years of fundraising,” Spiegel said. “We were hoping for the right connection.”

Instead, the connection happened much sooner than expected. As Spiegel explained, Barbara Weiner, a member of the presidium of AA-EI, informed Rabbi Kudan that the Malden congregation had a surplus of Torahs. An offer of a scroll was made last October, during the High Holidays.

Kudan called the gift “an expression of faith,” which allowed the community to be reborn.

Spiegel flew from the U.K. to Boston last Wednesday and left early this week.

Noting the Irish heritage within the Boston area, Spiegel said, “I’m kind of sad that I’ll miss St. Patrick’s Day [here]. I’ve never seen St. Patrick’s Day in-person in Boston. I know it’s a really big festival. I couldn’t stay any longer.”

Yet the relationship, and recognition, will continue: An inauguration ceremony for the Torah is planned for Aug. 17 in Cork, with Rabbi Kudan set to officiate and representatives from the English and Dutch Jewish communities expected as well.

“We hope this will be the start of a long-lasting friendship between this community and ours,” Spiegel said. Θ