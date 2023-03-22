Arthur Segaloff, of Swampscott, passed away on March 20, 2023, unexpectedly after a short battle with cancer.

He was the beloved husband of Rona Litcofsky for 45 years, and the devoted father of Joshua Segaloff and Jamie Segaloff and his wife Erin.

Arthur was born in Boston on March 18, 1948, and was a son of the late Peter and Frances (Levine) Segaloff. He is survived by two brothers David Segaloff and his wife Susan, and Bernard Segaloff and his wife Cheryl.

He graduated from Boston Latin School in 1965, University of Massachusetts at Amherst, 1969, and received his graduate degree from University of Massachusetts at Boston. He, “Sarge” was a highly decorated army combat engineer, “Sapper” who served two tours in Vietnam, 1971-1972. His greatest joy in life was his children and his five grandchildren. He treasured his time with Solomon, Simon, Paige, Eliza, and Landon. He will be sorely missed by those whose lives he touched.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 23, 11 AM at Temple Emmanuel, 60 Tudor St., Chelsea, MA. Donations in Arthur’s memory may be made to help Native American Indian children in need living in orphanages: St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004. Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea.