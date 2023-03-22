Herman S. Swartz, former president, co-founder of Timberland dies at 95

On his last day as president, The Timberland Company co-founder Herman Swartz toasted and thanked all those employees who had been loyal and dedicated to him for so many years. He told them he considered himself a “very lucky man.” He went on to say “how fortunate he felt to be with talented people, work at a job he loved and see all his effort paid off decades later having achieved the Great American Dream.”

Herman Saul Swartz, of Boston, Boca Raton, FL and Newport, RI, passed away on March 21 at 95. He is survived by his loving wife Judith; his daughter and son-in-law Deborah and Neal Shalom of Boston; son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Allison Swartz and his grandchildren Jesse, Alexandra, Samantha and husband Alex. He also leaves his brother Sidney and sister-in-law and Judith H. Swartz.

Born July 14, 1927 in Boston, Herman was the eldest son of Ruth and Nathan Swartz. Graduating with a degree in psychology from University of Maine, he enjoyed a short stint as a social worker before joining the Navy and becoming one of the first Jewish officers. A Gunnery Lieutenant Officer on the USS McCaffery destroyer, Mr. Swartz launched a life-long love affair with the sea. He also embarked on another life-long love, meeting his wife-to-be Judith Frommer at a mutual friend’s wedding. He swept her off her feet wearing his dress whites. They were married for 68 years and enjoyed a full life together.

A very ordered man, Herman felt he received a strong foundation for business from the Navy. Utilizing his acumen and thoughtful discipline, he joined his father Nathan and his younger brother Sidney at Abington Shoe on Tremont Street in Boston. By the late 1960s, the competition grew fierce from inexpensive imports manufactured overseas. After Nathan retired, Herman tapped his natural optimism and leadership of a born entrepreneur to combat the competition by rebranding their boot into an insulated, waterproof, pricey work boot with a simple logo of a tree inside a circle. Marketed to higher-end stores, function became style, and The Timberland Company was born. A trendsetting, world renowned company, Timberland became the product of innovative injection molding that set a new standard in the footwear industry. A legend was born.

In 1986, The Timberland Company was awarded the President’s Certificate for Outstanding Contribution to the Export Program of the United States. Traveling to Washington, D.C. with his family on an exceptionally warm day, Herman Swartz accepted the award from President Ronald Reagan and the Secretary of Commerce in the Rose Garden of the White House to kick off International Trade Week. He had reached a pinnacle in his career, but his work was by no means done.

Philanthropy was always a priority to both Herman and his wife Judith. They shared passion, dedication and an energetic devotion to the Jewish community near and far. A benefactor of many charities and non-profit organizations, he was honored by Jewish Theological Seminary, Ben-Gurion University, CAMERA and more. Herman also made a great impact through his leadership positions and initiatives with CJP, UMass Hillel, ADL New England, AIPAC, Brandeis University among others.

An avid traveler, voracious reader and die-hard Red Sox fan, Mr. Swartz was truly his happiest behind the wheel of a boat. He will be remembered by all who loved him as the captain of his own ship.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, March 24 at 11 a.m. at Baker Street Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA.

The family will sit shiva on Friday, March 24 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at The Newbury, 1 Newbury Street, Boston, and on Sunday, March 26, from 2-7 p.m. at 20 Brown Road, Swampscott. A minyan will be held on March 26 at 5 p.m. at 20 Brown Road, Swampscott.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Herman Swartz may be made to the Division of Cognitive Neurology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center by visiting www.bidmc.org/giving or by check payable to “Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center” with “Herman Swartz/Division of Cognitive Neurology” in the memo line. Contributions can be mailed to: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Philanthropy, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV) Boston, MA 02215.