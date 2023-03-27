Gloria (Kane) Simons, of Peabody, peacefully entered into rest on March 24, 2023 at the age of 84 with family by her side.

She leaves behind her children Scott, Irene, Sharon, Jack, Tracy and Mark; her grandchildren Adam, Ben, Aubrie, Aly, Alex, Harry, and Julia; her sister and brother-in-law Marcia and Sandy Berens; her nieces and nephews David, Amy, Lisa, Ricky, and Danny; great-nieces and nephews Jacob, Ray, Gabriel, Rebecca, Rachel, and many dear friends who are family. Predeceased by her husband S. Murray Simons, parents Ceil (Agranat) Kane and Raymond Kane, and her sister Lea Elizabeth.

After growing up in Dorchester and Milton, Gloria met Murray, her husband of 63 years on a blind date, settling in Peabody and raising their family. As their children became more independent, Gloria changed her career from being a hosiery saleswomen at Alberts in Boston to pursuing her passion as a respiratory therapist and earning her BS degree from Northeastern University. While working at Lynn Hospital for many years, Gloria caught the academia bug, went back to school to become a registered nurse, and morphed her career into creating a pulmonary rehabilitation department at a top Boston hospital.

Her free time was filled with dining out with Murray, supporting Temple Ner Tamid’s Sisterhood (as president at one point), spending summers in Rockport, cruising the ocean or beaching in Aruba with Marcia and Sandy, celebrating holidays with the extended Ponn family, playing Mahjong in person or online, and of course, spoiling her grandchildren. There was nothing more special to Gloria than spending time with her family and friends.

Thank you to Chelsea Jewish Hospice and the Kaplan staff for their loving support of Gloria. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gloria can made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, or by mailing a check with Gloria’s name in the subject line to Tracy Saperstein, TS0412 Pan-Mass Challenge, 77 4th Ave., Needham, MA 02494; Chelsea Jewish Charitable Foundation; or Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960.

A graveside service was private. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.