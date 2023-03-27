Mary Patricia (Dollard) Woolf, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on on March 22, 2023, after a hard-fought battle against a brief illness.

Loving and devoted wife to her husband, Jeffrey, and incredible mother to her two beloved children, who were her world: Benjamin and his wife Ellena Christopoulos of Middleton, and Rachel Eliana and her partner Sam Jordan of Brighton. She also leaves behind her cherished siblings, Susan (Jim), Danny, Bernadette (Randy), and Ned, her dear cousin Butch (Judy), nieces and nephew Stacey (Jerry), Wendy, and Scott (Elaine), as well as Perry and Angela Christopoulos and the entire Christopoulos family, who she loved dearly. In addition to her family, Mary is survived by her tremendous friends, many of whom helped care for and support her at the end of her life.

Mary was born in Waltham on July 14, 1954, to Edward F. Dollard and Dorothy E. Dollard (Poirier). She graduated from Waltham High School, received her L.P.N. from the Waltham Hospital Nursing program, and received her undergraduate degree and R.N. from Lasell University. As a nurse, she used to say that she “did it all,” having worked as a surgical nurse, an oncology nurse, and a hospital floor nurse. During the AIDS epidemic, she worked as a visiting hospice nurse, providing compassionate care to some of the most stigmatized patients.

After Mary’s children were older, she returned to work as a per diem school nurse, where she lovingly cared for “her” cherished students. She always prioritized her children and family, making time to attend her children’s sports games, recitals, performances, and school events. She loved to cook, read, travel, work in her garden, and cheer on all the local sports teams. She volunteered at numerous agencies and events in Winchester, and was known and loved by all. She adored animals, and her home was filled with a succession of cats, birds, and other pets, but her favorite was her dog, Brandi. She traveled widely and loved to go to the Bahamas, Greece, Israel and various other countries in Europe. She was a proud supporter of numerous charitable organizations, including Tunnels to Towers, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Jewish National Fund, and the Children’s Room in Arlington, the latter of which she helped to start. Donations in her memory may be made to any of these organizations.

Mary was a very spiritual person and a strong believer in the power of prayer. She always kept others in her prayers, especially her family, friends, patients, the families of those who had lost loved ones, and anyone suffering from illness or disease. She would appreciate it if others would do the same for her. May her memory be a blessing.

At Mary’s request, no funeral or formal service will be held at this time. Her family plans to host a celebration of her life this summer to honor her. Her family would like to acknowledge and thank the treatment team members who heroically and compassionately cared for Mary during her final battle: Winchester Fire Department; Winchester Hospital Intensive Care Unit; Boston MedFlight; Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; and Care Dimensions. For online condolences, please visit lanefuneral.com.