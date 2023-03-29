America’s staggering Hate Parade rolls down Main Street

The number that should haunt you is 3,697.

It is a dangerous number. Think of it as the contemporary version of 24601, Jean Valjean’s prisoner number in “Les Miserables.” Or as the equivalent of 15217, the ZIP code of the Tree of Life synagogue, site of the deadliest antisemitic incident in United States history. Or, not to press the point, the contemporary American analogue to the number stenciled on the arms of millions of Jews who perished in the Holocaust.

The figure 3,697 represents the number of antisemitic incidents in the country last year. Here is another figure that will shock you: 36. That’s the percentage by which those episodes grew since 2021. Here’s one more figure of fright: 5,028. That’s how many of these incidents we can expect if the figure rises this year at the same rate – more than five times as many as a decade ago.

Now add this to the figure released this spring by the Anti-Defamation League: The near certainty that these numbers substantially understate the problem, in part because not all incidents are reported and in part because some law-enforcement agencies aren’t reporting fully, or at all, their hate-crime episodes to the FBI.

The broader context is equally disconcerting. Hate-crime incidents rose 11.6 percent from 2020 to 2021, according to revised figures provided by the FBI, with about two-thirds of the incidents centered around issues of race, ethnicity or ancestry. Again: those are only the hate crimes that were reported, substantially lower than the actual number of hate crimes committed.

We can debate all day, and sometimes do, the reasons for this startling and troubling increase. Here are some of the contenders:

• The coarsening of American culture. Evidence for this is everywhere, from the kind of casual profanity in everyday conversation to the street dress of almost everyone, a dramatic change even from pre-pandemic days. Many of our parents, and surely our grandparents, were devout believers of the notion that people who dress well behave well. Caveat: Modern Jews know that some of their contemporaries who dress well are, or were, casual antisemites, keeping Jews (and others) out of their city and country clubs, resorts, law practices and universities.

• Global increase in anti-Jewish sentiment. The United States is not alone in experiencing this phenomenon. Anti-Black and Anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise globally along with antisemitic episodes. Eight years ago, the Wilson Center held a symposium on the rise of antisemitism globally. A half-dozen years ago, a CNN study found that more than a quarter of Europeans believed Jews were too powerful in business and one in five said Jews were too influential in the media. The problem is even worse today. Only two years ago, Europe experienced a single week in which a rabbi was assaulted in the street, a swastika was painted on a synagogue and a hate speech spewed out of a loudspeaker in a Jewish neighborhood.

• Resentment about Israel. This is an important factor, whether it is on the campus (where BDS – Boycott, Disinvestment and Sanctions – movements are prominent in

university life) or in the streets (where support for Palestinian rights easily becomes criticism of Israel). Often these sentiments take their form in antisemitic events, no matter how ardent the claim that criticism of Israel isn’t necessarily criticism of Jews.

• Concern about the survival of democracy in the Jewish state. Recent developments involving erosion of an independent judiciary in Israel have prompted criticism of the Jewish state that easily provides ammunition for critics of Israel and, by extension, legitimizes hatred of Jews.

• Social media. Among the many anti-social aspects of social media is its open invitation for unbridled Jew-hatred. With no gatekeepers, standards or ethical barriers, Twitter, Tik Tok and other sites provide a welcome forum for lowest-

common-denominator conversation. Jews are not alone in being the targets of this speech sewage, but the commentary on these sites is harrowing, and worrying.

• Economic distress and its handmaidens, fear and resentment of minorities. This is the hardy perennial of hatred, the worry that outside forces – oftentimes Jewish bankers and financiers – are in control of global economic life, a notion that fuels antisemitism among the poor, the dispossessed and the threatened.

• Donald Trump and his rhetoric, which in some eyes normalizes anti-minority sentiment and behavior. The former president’s incendiary commentary on all matters, often with subtle digs at minorities, and his entertainment of rapper Kanye West and white supremacist agitator Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago, have the power of normalizing antisemitic sentiments.

Some, or all, of these factors contribute to this worsening and worrisome trend. None is to blame exclusively. But it is a toxic mix.

Moreover, the number 3,697 is not alone in the Hate Parade.

Consider this number, also from the ADL: 1,090,000. That is the estimated number of people worldwide who harbor antisemitic attitudes, according to the group’s study of global attitudes. The world has never been a safe place, especially so for Jews – and startlingly so today. Θ

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of the Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.