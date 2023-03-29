First Person: How I acquired the Talmud

Believe it or not, it all started with a dare nearly nine years ago. Yup, my older brother dared me to join him in a quest to study the entire Talmud, all 2,711 pages of it. Depending on the page, the Tractate, and your level of academic proficiency, each page can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour. So, at an hour a page, that is 112 days if you read around the clock.

“Don’t focus on completing the entire thing, that will overwhelm you, just focus on doing one Tractate at a time and see where it takes you,” said my colleague and friend, Rabbi Peretz Chein of Chabad at Brandeis, who had just concluded the whole Talmud himself.

So I began.

Days turned into weeks, weeks into months, and months into years and I was past the halfway point – which, to me, meant the point of no return. I was committed to finishing.

I can’t say that it was always easy, but I was committed to doing this seven days a week. At times this was a painful burden and I rued that day I began. At other times it was very cup-filling to be studying the original text from which all of Jewish law is derived.

Most of the time it felt like as new information came in from one end, old information fell out the other side – kind of like an old computer with its RAM maxed out when you need to free up space to enter more data. Still, in full candor, while I cannot quote chapter and verse – not by a long shot – I feel like an infant child (as discussed in Tractate Niddah 30:b) that was taught the whole Torah prior to birth and was flicked by an angel upon birth and made to forget everything it studied. What was the point of studying it, then, ask the commentaries? To which they answer, that when you’ve studied something once, even if you forgot it, when you hear it again it is easier to know since you are merely recalling information, rather than learning it for the first time.

It is a wonderful experience to find many stories you’ve heard from your childhood come alive as you study them in the original source. For example, one of the central, devastating events that literally defines Jewish history and our yearning for a better future is the destruction of the Temple. I’ve heard the stories countless times over the years, but to read them in their original text (Tractate Gittin 55a) goes into a level of detail that is both devastating and fascinating.

If you walk away with one sentence from this entire post, it should be: THE CONVERSATIONS OF JUDAISM ARE IN THE TALMUD. There is incredible and inherent value in just going through the text. So many have questions, frustrations and even complaints about many things within Judaism. Many question things about Judaism: Why there are gender roles in Judaism that burden men with some responsibilities and women with others; the role of prayer and study and how that impacts my day-to-day life where mundanity like bills, work and life in general seems to reign supreme. Talmud study allows you a window into the conversations that led to the laws that we live by. If you study it, whether you agree or disagree, you are now part of the conversation, and there is a lot of clarity to be gained by seeing how the law that we now follow came into being.

There are many lessons to take away from all of this. For me, the most salient might be that to study Talmud doesn’t necessarily make you smart or bright or even filled with much data. What it does do is that it changes you into a “Ben Torah,” a person who puts the Torah at the center of their life – where my study is more than an academic pursuit, but it is something that is one with me and hopefully humbles and refines me. Now that I have completed the Talmud, there is no thought that I will now have an extra free hour in my day. The only question that arises is, what part of Torah will I fill that hour with?

This was not something I thought I’d ever do, and I didn’t do it for any great purpose, other than to educate myself a bit and push myself further than I thought possible – but somehow, with tenacity and grit, the goal was accomplished. I will say this: If I could do it, anyone else can, too. The resources, websites, apps, courses and classes for every academic level are easily available and basically free. Give it a try, you have everything to gain and nothing to lose. Θ

Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman leads Chabad of Peabody.