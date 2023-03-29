Letter: Israel’s massive protests are not about democracy

Judicial reform is needed in Israel. Currently the court can overrule any law passed by the Knesset no matter what the issue. How does this make the court a co-equal branch of government? Imagine if our Supreme Court legislated or issued executive orders from the bench. The majority of Israelis voted for judicial reform when they elected the current government. The massive protests are not about democracy but about bringing down the Netanyahu coalition. I pray that both sides will come together and that good cooperative judicial reform is enacted. As a proud Zionist it is most disturbing to witness what is going on in Israel.

Let us hope that President Herzog can bring both sides together and help broker an agreement before it is too late!

Carol Denbo, Swampscott