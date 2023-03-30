From Malden to Cork, gifting of Torah ‘a team effort’

Wayne Freedman has presided over Shabbat services and High Holidays as the sexton and spiritual leader of Congregation Agudas Achim-Ezrath Israel in Malden for decades. But when he began researching a ceremony for the gifting of a Torah scroll, he was in unfamiliar territory.

The gathering united the Malden congregation with the historic Irish city of Cork, where the local Jewish community was looking to rebuild itself. The city synagogue, in use for over a century, was shuttered in 2016. A new communal organization, the Cork Jewish Community, had begun offering worship services, including virtual ones following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The community needed a Torah. That’s where Agudas Achim-Ezrath Israel stepped in, donating one of its surplus Torahs to the Cork Jewish Community in southern Ireland in a ceremony on March 12.

As Freedman explained, preparing the “Mitzvah Day” ceremony took some time and research. Although he did not find much online about Torah dedication ceremonies, he did find a helpful article about the 613 mitzvot – good deeds – God commanded the Jews to do. The article listed many of the mitzvot.

“I related it to this deed we were doing,” Freedman said. “It was not just a good deed, it was an ultimate deed. We were helping another community. They were down on their luck.”

Once he made this realization, “I just wrote from there, prepared the ceremony, talked about the mitzvot.”

The ceremony included remarks from Barbara Weiner, a member of the presidium of the congregation; Freedman; Malden Mayor Gary Christenson; the synagogue’s former rabbi, David Kudan, whose wife Barbara Abrams has a connection to Ireland as her parents bought a house there; and Sophia Spiegel, secretary of the Cork Jewish Community, who had traveled from Ireland to Massachusetts for the event.

Freedman also coordinated the online portion of the event, which allowed people from four separate congregations to watch virtually – AA-EI; the Cork Jewish Community; Temple Tiferet Shalom in Peabody, where Kudan also previously served as rabbi; and his current congregation, Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester. At one point, Freedman counted 48 open Zoom windows, estimating that up to 150 people participated in the event.

The “Mitzvah Day” included the Shehecheyanu prayer in both Hebrew and English, along with a recitation of the “Ki Mitzion” hymn and the singing of “Siman Tov u’Mazal Tov.”

“It was an honor, a thrill and a rewarding feeling, knowing that we were helping another community continue on with their services, continue on in their growth and their beliefs that we hold close to our hearts,” Freedman said. “It was just truthfully a rewarding feeling.”

Freedman expressed thanks to the individuals who help Agudas Achim-Ezrath Israel with its current biweekly services: ritual chair Carol Sugerman, and Michael Singer, who sets up prayers as slides for online attendees who do not have a siddur.

“It’s more of a team effort to keep it going,” Freedman said. “It’s a group effort to keep it going, and we succeed. That’s why I am so proud and honored to be Agudas Achim-Ezrath Israel’s spiritual leader.”