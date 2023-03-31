Dr. Ralph Epstein

Dr. Ralph Lazer Epstein, of Danvers, entered into rest on March 29, 2023 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Linda (Wilson) Epstein. Devoted father of Stephen Epstein and his wife MiYoung, Alissa Epstein, Jeremy Epstein and his wife Susie Strife, Amy LeBlanc, and David Carr and his wife Cecilia. Cherished grandfather of Jackson and Evan LeBlanc, Sonia Epstein, Riley Leach and Ivy Jane Epstein. The loving brother of Arthur Epstein, the late twin sister Ruth Shultz and Sylvia Sawin. Dear son of the late Hyman Epstein and Ida (Berman) Epstein.

He grew up in Malden, graduated from Malden High School in 1957, William College in 1961, and finished is education at Tufts Medical School. He was a respected doctor on the North Shore for many years until his retirement in 2017.

A funeral service for Dr. Ralph was held on March 31 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment was private.

Shiva will be held at the Club House in Vinnin Square on 200 Loring Hills Ave, Salem, MA on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 1:00 to 4:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to a charity of your choice.