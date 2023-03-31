Merton Morse, 97, of Brooksby Village, Peabody, passed away on March 26, 2023. He is survived by his wife Sandra Morse (née Bernson), children Diane, Jim (Susan Miesfeldt), Bob (Andrea Smith) Morse, and Andrew (Tina), Scott and Ellen Polansky. He was the proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Bunny Morse (née Perry).

Born on June 8,1925 in Lawrence, Merton grew up in Methuen with his parents Rose and Saul Margolis and his brothers Arthur and Irwin. After serving in the navy in the Pacific theater during WWII, Mert graduated from the University of Illinois Champlain and earned a Master’s degree from M.I.T. He worked as an aerospace engineer and manager for Textron and Avco. After retiring, he had a second career working for the Immigration and Naturalization Services.

Mert was a long-time resident of Marblehead, who loved to sail, do crosswords, and watch the Red Sox. He was an avid swimmer, and enjoyed summer vacations on Old Orchard Beach. He and Sandra divided their time between Salem and Bonita Springs, Fla., where they enjoyed traveling, playing tennis and attending cultural events.

Mert will always be remembered by his family as a wonderful husband and father, by friends as a terrific guy, and by all as a great man.

His funeral will be private.