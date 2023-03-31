At 100 years young, Shirley (Gold) Spero, beloved wife of the late Louis Spero, formerly of Chestnut Hill, died on March 28, 2023. Devoted mother of Nathan (and Shelli) Koenig, Janet (and Steven) Kouroubacalis, Marjorie Spero, and Louise Becker. Cherished grandmother of Natasha Lohrer, Marisa and Michael Kouroubacalis, and Hope Umansky. Loving great-grandmother of Machia and Seth Lohrer and Molly Umansky.

Shirley grew up in Bridgeport, Conn., where she attended business college and worked in the family business. After moving to Boston, she became involved in numerous charitable organizations as a dynamic leader. She was the guest of honor at the Greater Boston Israel Bond luncheon, a member of the Board of Directors of the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center (currently Hebrew Senior Life), the Beth Israel Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, and former vice president of the Brookline Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, and Sisterhood of Temple Ohabei Shalom in Brookline. She was a lifetime member and contributor to New England Sinai Hospital, Hadassah, Boston Aid to the Blind, Brandeis University, and Jewish Memorial Hospital.

Shirley was known for her positivity, humor, generosity and infectious smile. She was a world traveler, avid bridge player, golfer and horseback rider. She enjoyed decades of summers at The Balsams in New Hampshire, playing golf and spending time with her family.

A graveside service was held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, in March 31. Memorial service was held in the Chapel of Brooksby Village, 300 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody on April 1. Remembrances may be made to the Brooksby Staff Appreciation Fund, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960. (Brezniak Funeral Directors, Newton)