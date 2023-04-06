The Galleries at LynnArts holds new exhibition

The Galleries at LynnArts (GALA) will feature artworks of local artists at its new exhibition, GREEN. Among the art pieces, there will be paintings by Tamara Wolfson – a Russian-speaking Jewish artist, and native of Ukraine. Wolfson is a well-known artist and muralist, whose works can be seen throughout the North Shore and beyond. The long-time Swampscott resident has volunteered at local synagogues and given art lessons to adults and children. One of her murals can be viewed at the restaurant Vesuvius in Salem.

The opening reception and a “meet the artists” event will take place on April 7 at 5:30 p.m. The GREEN exhibit will run until May 17 at 25 Exchange St., Lynn.

Tamara Wolfson’s art can be viewed at: http://tamarafinearts.com or www.aplusmurals.com