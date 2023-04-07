American Jewish Committee’s 2023 Diplomats Seder becomes a rally for Ukraine

BOSTON – “Ukraine is defending its country and will win the war Russia is waging against its sovereignty and people.”

That was the message delivered by Oleksii Holubov, Consul General of Ukraine in New York, at the American Jewish Committee’s 2023 Diplomats Seder, a gathering of the region’s foreign consul corps along with Jewish communal leaders, public officials, and others engaged in international humanitarian organizations.

Some 380 people attended the March 26 event at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, the first since 2019, AJC’s last Diplomat Seder before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AJC is an advocacy organization advancing Jewish life, Israel, and human rights around the world. The New England Diplomats Seder began modestly some 24 years ago, at the initiation of Larry Lowenthal, the former director of the organization’s regional office.

Also speaking was Ted Deutch, former U.S. Congressman from Florida, who since last October has been AJC’s chief executive officer.

In the years since AJC’s last Diplomats Seder, the world has changed dramatically and antisemitism has become increasingly normalized, AJC’s New England director Rob Leikind told the Journal.

“Attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions are rising steeply and a regard for democratic ideas is eroding,” Leikind wrote in an email after the Seder.

“This made it especially important that our community reestablish a place where we can … affirm our commitment … against antisemitism, to the advancement of democratic values, and to the health and security of the State of Israel,” he wrote.

Diplomats and their foreign ministry corps from 21 countries – from Israel to Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Canada, France, Ireland, Pakistan, Turkey, Japan, Morocco, the United Kingdom, Italy and others – participated in AJC’s Passover Seder, when Jews retell the biblical story of Exodus.

With its themes of freedom and welcoming the stranger, Passover – the eight-day spring holiday also known as the Festival of Freedom – strikes a universal chord as a beacon of hope that has inspired oppressed people over centuries.

At the invitation of Rabbi Marc Baker, CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston who led the Seder along with Shanna Zell, cantor at Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley, consuls general from Germany, Greece, Japan and El Salvador, each recited one of the Four Questions in their native languages.

A trio of Ukrainian refugees who have resettled in the Boston area shared riveting testimonies of their harrowing journeys to freedom, fleeing acts of violence that continue to plague the world today.

Those who courageously spoke publicly and their families have been supported by Boston area Jewish groups, including Jewish Family Services of Metrowest.

In his remarks, Holubov reminded the audience of the heavy price his fellow Ukrainians are paying in loss of life and injuries, and the destruction of the country as a result of Russia’s aggressive bombardment targeted largely at civilians.

Russia has committed“more than 75,000 war crimes and crimes against humanity,” including the “systemic deportation of Ukrainian citizens to Russia, including over 16,000 children,” he said. He expressed gratitude to the United States and other allies for supporting Ukraine. “Our unbreakable stance and the help of our friends from the U.S. guarantee that evil will not win. I am confident that we will win this fight. Ukraine is the place where tyranny will be defeated by democracy,” he said.

In a brief conversation with the Journal following his speech, Holubov emphasized his country’s needs, with a special appeal for its Jewish community.

“Ukraine needs help no less than one year ago when the war started,” he said. “Today, support is marvelously higher than one year ago. There are now more deliveries of weaponry that we need. We appeal to every friendly government, to every part of the democratic world, to help us. This war should end when Russia will be defeated and we will start to rebuild the international order.

“The Jewish community [in America] knows what is freedom and knows what it is to be oppressed. I would ask the Jewish community that it would be very helpful if we recall what happened dozens of years back [referring to World War II and the Holocaust]. Now, Russia is using the same genocidal approach towards Ukraine, they are trying to erase us.”

Deutch echoed Holubov’s sentiment.

“We can’t allow totalitarianism to overtake democracy,” Deutch said.

Holubov and Deutch both noted AJC’s longtime support of Ukraine, dating back more than 30 years, when the country gained independence from Soviet rule.

"AJC stands with Ukraine and will be with you until Ukraine's victory," Deutch said.