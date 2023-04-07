Passover: Making our days count

Passover has a lot of numbers to keep track of: The Four Questions,

The Four Children, and the Four Cups of Wine (plus the one for Elijah!).

There are three matzoth and 10 drops of wine for the 10 Plagues.

The popular song “Who Knows One” (“Echad Mi Yodea”) counts up and down from One God to the two tablets, and up through God’s 13 Attributes.

There are no more than 18 minutes from mixing flour and water to pulling a fully baked matzah out of the oven. That’s not even to mention calculating how many places to set at the table or the ratio of eggs to matzah in your matzah brei!

Yet the most mysterious and profound numbers associated with Passover are often overlooked. For the “Counting of the Omer,” we start counting the 49 days from the second night of Passover up to the holiday of Shavuot. It’s both more difficult than it seems, and also less of an obscure or pointless burden than can be supposed. Counting each day for 49 days is a rewarding challenge and a spiritual experience. You might say that we count each day in order to make each day count.

What is the Omer?

This mitzvah derives from the Torah’s commandment to verbally count each of the 49 days from the day on which the Omer – a sacrifice containing an omer-measure (about 3½ pounds) of barley – was offered in the Temple in Jerusalem. It continued until the day before an offering of wheat was brought to the Temple on Shavuot. (See Deuteronomy 16:9–12, Leviticus 23:10–16)

Why bother counting?

As with many of the Torah’s commandments, there is no explanation as to “why” a particular mitzvah is to be performed. The Torah’s approach is “na’aseh v’nishma” – through doing you will understand. Thus, naturally, we have come up with a multitude of different reasons why we bother to count these 49 days … even if we are not out harvesting barley and wheat this time of year on the North Shore and no longer bringing grain offerings to Jerusalem.

One explanation is that, in finding ourselves free from slavery in Egypt and able to do anything we wanted for the first time in our lives, we were overwhelmed with the burden of “What do we do now?” With freedom comes responsibility, and yet we did not know what it was we had to do. We ended up counting the days until the Torah was given at Mount Sinai … on what became the holiday of Shavuot, according to tradition. The Torah tells us what we are supposed to be doing with our newfound freedom.

Hopefully, we take seriously what we say each year at the Passover Seder: “B’chol dor v’dor … In every generation, each individual must see themselves as if they personally went forth out of Egypt.” If so, then again this year we will be faced with the existential question of “What do I do now?” You might say “Thank God I live in a free country … but what responsibilities does that freedom entail? For what purpose am I free rather than a slave, and how can I better serve that purpose in how I spend each single day?”

Our tradition continues to develop various daily meditations or intentions for counting each day. Most people find that such deliberate focus on each day’s counting is an exercise in ensuring we make each of the days in our lives “count.”

Alternatively, the mystical tradition in Judaism assigns various divine aspects to each week of the Omer’s seven complete weeks and to each of the seven days within each week. The 49 separate combinations of these divine aspects reflect different spiritual qualities we can focus on cultivating within ourselves during the Omer period.

A major theme of Passover is that this spring holiday is an opportunity for cleansing, renewal, and revitalization. Thus, many Omer counters use the deliberate and intentional focus on counting the days as an exercise to develop some spiritual or physical “muscle memory,” some habits in improving your overall well-being.

Finally, the Omer can be seen as a journey from “barley” to “wheat,” that is, from the physical (barley is mostly used as animal feed) to the spiritual (wheat is more refined and requires a sophisticated process to become bread for sustenance). Counting the Omer is a ritual that helps us create a process of daily self-refinement and elevation to a higher level of being.

How to count?

Most prayer books have the appropriate words. Often, you will find a meditation that begins Hineni muchan um’zuman, “Behold, I am ready and prepared to fulfill the mitzvah of counting the Omer,” followed by the blessing that precedes the actual counting:

Barukh atah A-donai E-loheinu Melekh Ha-’olam asher

qid’shanu b’mitzvotav v’tzivanu ‘al S’firat Ha-omer.

Blessed are You, Adonai our God, Sovereign of the Universe, Who has made us holy with your mitzvoth and commanded us concerning the counting of the Omer.

This is followed by the specific counting for each day:

Hayom _____ Yohmeem La’Omer

Today is the ____ day of the Omer.

After the first week, the weeks are counted as well as the days in a formulaic phrase found in most prayer books.

Happy counting! Θ

Rabbi Michael Schwartz leads Temple Sinai in Marblehead.