The ongoing struggle for freedom makes Passover a contemporary holiday

We are now marking Passover, the annual eight-day reflection on enduring themes of freedom, slavery, and rebellion against an oppressor. It is a holiday full of contemplation and deliberation. But this year the most profound Seder meditation might be on what we perhaps should call the Fifth Question:

Why does this ancient period of reckoning so closely mirror our contemporary struggles?

This Fifth Question should haunt us now, in Passover’s middle passage, because freedom, slavery, and the act of rising up against an oppressor are the central themes of our lives today, centuries after the remarkable events in the stories told in the Book of Exodus and 6,200 miles from the Red Sea.

These Passover themes have long been familiar elements of American history.

Freedom: During World War II, the theme of freedom was paramount. Listen to the wartime speeches of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and you will encounter the word “freedom” repeatedly, often tied to religious rhetoric. Freedom, moreover, was at the heart of the civil rights movement. Listen to any of the orations of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and the word “freedom” chimes like a clocktower bell at noontime.

Slavery: American politics was dominated by the debate over slavery from the Constitutional Convention in 1787 to the Confederacy’s bombardment of Fort Sumter in South Carolina in 1861. Abraham Lincoln, who led the dismantled and embattled nation in the Civil War, said in his 1865 second inaugural address that “all knew that [slavery] was somehow the cause of the war.”

The notion of rising up against an oppressor: That was the recurring theme of the American Revolution, which Thomas Paine described as “nothing more than simple facts, plain arguments, and common sense.” A dozen years later, Thomas Jefferson, writing from Paris about the anti-tax Shays’ Rebellion here in Massachusetts, told his friend William Stephens Smith that “the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”

And while separate elements of the Passover story have stirred debate in our American past, only in our time – 248 years from the battles at Lexington and Concord, 160 years from the battle at Gettysburg, 58 years from the landmark civil rights battle at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama – have all three themes converged the way they did for our Passover forebears who were freed from Egyptian slavery.

In our time, the terms we associate with Passover have become fighting words. They define the contemporary debate and frame our politics. They are argued in coffee shops and in Congress. Soon they will be part of next year’s presidential campaign.

A generation ago – heck, a decade ago – “freedom” was part of the boilerplate of American Independence Day orations. Indeed, it had been for many years. In the first July Fourth of the Civil War in 1861, Edward Everett, who served as governor of Massachusetts, a member of both the House of Representatives and Senate, secretary of state, and president of Harvard University, delivered a typical holiday address. “We contend for the great inheritance of constitutional freedom transmitted from our revolutionary fathers,” he said, echoing themes that have accompanied Independence Days since Daniel Webster’s famous 1802 July Fourth oration. “We engage in the struggle forced upon us, with sorrow, as by our misguided brethren, but with high heart and faith …”

Now, “freedom” has been weaponized in ways Webster, Everett, and their successors in Bay State political office never would have anticipated.

The Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill, for example, has veered into political extremism, with its ranks filled with lawmakers such as Representatives Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, and Matt Gaetz of Florida – all considered GOP rebels, and all at the center of the initial rebellion against permitting Kevin McCarthy to ascend to the House speakership.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who has set in motion restrictions on topics that can be discussed in Florida schools and books that can be accessed in libraries, said earlier this year that “Florida’s focus on freedom has led us to outpace the nation on all fronts.” He recently released his state budget for 2023-2024, and it opens with the statement that the governor “has articulated a vision for a free and prosperous state, providing a Framework for Freedom for those across the country to follow.”

Over the northern border in Canada, the truckers’ blockades that clogged the streets of Ottawa in protest of COVID-19 regulations clearly had imported “freedom” rhetoric from the United States. It surprised no one when the demonstrators described themselves as the Freedom Convoy.

For generations – again, until about a decade ago – the meaning of the word “slavery” in American history and American life was clear, and fixed. It was the bondage in which Black Americans were held from 1619, when the first slaves were imported into Colonial Virginia, to 1863, when Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. (Technically, slavery endured in the seceded Confederate states until the end of the Civil War, in 1865.)

But now the word “slavery” is used as a powerful metaphor, with some conservatives speaking of the regulations promulgated by entrenched governmental officials as a form of slavery.

And when some Americans speak of rising up against oppressors, they are speaking of rebelling against government officials who forced them to wear masks during the pandemic and who imposed their restrictive views on how to respond to COVID-19 by closing schools. During the pandemic,

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a prominent House conservative rebel, described masks as oppressive and, employing the hashtag #FreeYourFace, delighted in using the famous feminist slogan, coined in 1969, “My body, my choice,” to describe her resistance to government oppression.

Amid all this, the meaning of our current Passover has been transformed from holiday dinner to holiday debate.

And so we might at this season look anew at Passover and conclude that our springtime holiday no longer is rooted in Biblical times. Instead, Passover has a story and a language especially suited to contemporary times. After all these generations – after all these centuries – Passover suddenly is a thoroughly modern holiday, with a thoroughly modern Fifth Question. Θ

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of the Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.