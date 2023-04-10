Gloria Hazel Baratz Bloom, of Peabody, entered into rest on March 27, 2023 at the age of 92.

Beloved wife of the late Sully Bloom. Devoted mother of Dale Skowera and the late Elyse Hulick and Edward Bloom. Cherished Nana to four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services for Gloria were held privately.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Town of Longmeadow Food Pantry, 211 Maple Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. (Memo: Gloria Bloom). Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.