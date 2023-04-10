Jewish Journal

SERVING THE COMMUNITY FOR 46 YEARS

Donate
Subscribe

Gloria Hazel Baratz Bloom

SHARE THIS STORY

HELP SUPPORT JEWISH JOURNAL

DONATE

Gloria Hazel Baratz Bloom

Gloria Hazel Baratz Bloom, of Peabody, entered into rest on March 27, 2023 at the age of 92.

Beloved wife of the late Sully Bloom. Devoted mother of Dale Skowera and the late Elyse Hulick and Edward Bloom. Cherished Nana to four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services for Gloria were held privately.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Town of Longmeadow Food Pantry, 211 Maple Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. (Memo: Gloria Bloom). Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

TOP STORIES

TOP STORIES

Jewish Journal is reader supported

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE

Jewish Journal is reader supported

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Jewish Journal