Harvey M. Myers, 91, of Tewksbury, formerly of Methuen and Peabody, entered eternal rest on April 5, 2023.

Harvey was born in Boston, son of the late Henry and Alice Myers. He was raised in Beverly, graduating from Beverly High School, then later Boston University and Mass. College of Pharmacy. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He had a long career as a pharmacist, first alongside his father at Rial Side Drug Store in Beverly, and later at JB Thomas Hospital and Lahey Clinic North in Peabody. He was also a member of the Roxbury Mutual Society, Cong. Sons of Israel, Retired Senior Volunteer Program and a volunteer at Holy Family Hospital.

He was the devoted husband of Marcia (Erlich) Myers; beloved father of Carole Kelly, and Ruth and her husband Richard Laider; adored grandfather of Gillian Tietz, Harrison Kelly, and Rachel Laider; and the dear brother of Elliott Myers.

Services were held at the Maple Hill Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive, Peabody on April 10. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Ruth and Richard Laider following the interment Monday until 5PM and from 6-8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one’s choice. For online condolences go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.