Joseph L. Kessler, formerly of Marblehead, passed on March 28, 2023 in his residence at Kaplan Estates, Peabody. Joe had just celebrated his 94th birthday two weeks prior to his passing. He leaves behind a great legacy and a family who remain inspired by his strength, his talent and his quiet demeanor.

Joseph (Yossi) was brought up in Chelsea, son of Esther and Oscar Kessler. He met his childhood sweetheart Shirley Myerson at the age of 14 and married her at the age of 21. Their relationship and love inspired all who knew them. They lived in Marblehead for sixty years. Shirley passed in 2019.

Joseph is survived by his children and their spouses: Rhonda and Jacob Pouladian of Marblehead, Marc and Leah Kessler of Salem, Cheryl and Bob Yoffe of Marblehead, and grandchildren Daniel, Aaron, Tamara, Joshua and Ariel, and four great-grandchildren. Family members are mourning his loss, but know he is now reunited with his love Shirley, a comforting thought.

Joseph was an astute businessman. Earlier in life, he owned and was administrator of three nursing homes on the North Shore for 25 years. Later, he owned Kessler Realty and successfully sold many businesses and commercial properties with his son.

Joseph was a man of many talents. He was extremely artistic and worked with many media, including clay and stone sculptures, wood carvings, charcoal drawings and painting. He was very proud of his work and, when he moved to Kaplan Estates, he would proudly show his artwork to all.

Joseph was also an avid sailor and a former member of the Dolphin Yacht Club. Family members remember many wonderful days together on his boat, the Presto.

Joseph also spent time skiing, playing tennis and working out at the Jewish Community Center gym. At the age of 90, he was still lifting weights and working out.

He was a long-time member of Temple Sinai where he served on the Brotherhood Board. He was also a member of the Masons. A well-rounded, well-lived life, quiet but funny, and the family feels blessed with the lasting impressions he made on all.

A private service was held graveside at Temple Sinai Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.