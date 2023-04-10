Terri (Fenster) Cohen, of Peabody, died on April 7, 2023 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Milton of 46 years. Devoted mother to Phil and the late Mark.

Born in Vienna on August 28, 1930, Terri was the daughter of the late Shaya and Sarah Fenster, and the sister of the late Max and Arthur.

As a small child, she recalled her father’s tailor business closed, no longer being able to play in the park, and her mother’s Christian friends afraid to talk to them. She remembered the Jewish day school across the street being on fire during Kristallnacht. At eight years old, her parents were able to get her out of Austria to London in what would be known as the kindertransport. When the war ended, she gave up hope that her parents and brother Max were alive having perished in the concentration camps. A U.S. cousin located her and convinced her to move there.

For many years, Terri was the day manager at Augustine’s restaurant in Saugus. She served as president of women’s auxiliary of Jewish War Veterans in Worcester, and was a key member of the renaissance of Congregation Sons of Israel in Peabody during the late 1970s.

Services were held at the Maple Hill Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive, Peabody, on April 10.