Frances Kraft Pearlman, of Swampscott, passed away in her home on April 12, 2023. Frances was 86 years young, way too young to leave us; however, she lived a full life.

Frances was born in Chelsea and moved to the North Shore to raise a family. She is survived by her husband David Butters, her son David Pearlman and his wife Jennifer, son Eric Pearlman, and her grandchildren Matthew, Naomi, Jake and Alex. She was predeceased by Melvin Pearlman, her first husband.

Frances received a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts at Boston University, a Master’s in Education at Columbia University, and a Master’s in Education for the Deaf at Gallaudet University. Her devotion to her brother Leon Kraft, who was deaf, led her to teach at schools for the deaf in both New York and the Boston area before retiring as a teacher in the Chelsea school system where she was beloved by her students.

Frances loved her many friends. When she wasn’t playing Bridge or spending time with her husband David, you could always find her at a local yard-sale or her favorite store, Marshalls. If shopping were a career … she would have been the CEO.

Frances grew up in Chelsea. Many of her fondest memories were of her childhood in Chelsea. At her 60th Chelsea High School reunion, she reconnected with her first love, David Butters, also of Chelsea. Though they were only 15 when they first met, sparks flew when they reconnected, and they were married a short time later.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 14, 1:45 PM at Sharon Memorial Park, 120 Canton Street, Sharon. The memorial observance will be held at the Crown Point Condominium Clubhouse, 400 Paradise Road, Swampscott on Friday from 4:30-7:30 PM. Donations in Frances’ memory may be made to the Chelsea Public Schools (write in “Back to School”), Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway, Room 216, Chelsea, MA 02150, Attn: Monica Lamboy. For an online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.