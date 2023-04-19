JCC Greater Boston presents ‘Border Colleagues” on May 6

On May 6, a trio of musicians from Spain, Canada and Boston will present “Border Colleagues” at the Leventhal-Sidman JCC.

The concert is a collaborative project featuring Michael Kevin Jones, pianist Bruce Vogt and flutist Thomasine Berg, who connect across geographic boundaries to make music together. They will play music by celebrated Jewish composers Felix Mendelssohn, Ernest Bloch, and George Gershwin, as well music by Max Bruch, a Protestant who wrote the haunting music now known as the melody of the Yom Kippur prayer, Kol Nidrei.

“These are composers who, in spite of abuse and attempted marginalization, made such a major contribution to the Western canon. It is such a joy to perform them,” said pianist Bruce Vogt, who, like the other two musicians, is not Jewish and will be performing on a voluntary basis.

“We are so proud to offer this meaningful and creative access point into conversations about culture, Jewish identity, and the ongoing struggle for a just world. Music is such an important tool for all of us to access our shared humanity,” said Dr. Lily Rabinoff-Goldman, chief executive officer of JCC Greater Boston.

The event will run from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. at the Riemer-Goldstein Theater. Ticket prices are $10 and $15. To register, visit bostonjcc.org/jewishcomposers.