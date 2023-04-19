Students learn how to stand up to hate at ADL Youth Congress

BOSTON – The Anti-Defamation League recently held its 27th Annual Youth Congress entitled “Courageous Conversations” at the Sheraton Boston Hotel. The event brought together more than 800 middle and high school students and educators from New England who were empowered with the knowledge and skills to recognize and respond to identity-based hate and bias and challenge systems that create social inequity.

The program featured Andrea Campbell, who inspired students and educators to stand up to injustice and spoke of her own personal journey to becoming the first Black attorney general in Massachusetts. Campbell stressed the importance of continuing to have courageous conversations: “Courage comes in all forms, big and small, through words, and of course actions, calling out hate, standing up to racism, speaking up when you witness unfairness or injustice, all those are forms of courage.”

ADL has recorded a record level of antisemitic incidents over the most recent years. Other groups also are being targeted at record levels. White supremacists and extremist groups have focused on New England, with Massachusetts ranked second only to Texas in the number of reported propaganda activities in 2022. ADL’s goal for this year’s Youth Congress was to give area students a powerful learning experience and insight to recognize and respond to incidents of hate and actively promote respect for identity-based differences.

“At a time when important learning about race, gender, sexual orientation, and identity-based bias is being prohibited in many schools across the country, this year’s Youth Congress served as a critical reminder of the role we have to play in creating a world where differences are embraced and celebrated,” said Peggy Shukur, ADL New England regional director.