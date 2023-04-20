Keeping the music of Terezin alive at Yom HaShoah event in Peabody

PEABODY – Eighty years ago, Viktor Ullmann – a Czech composer imprisoned at the Terezin concentration camp – arranged a choral variation of Eliyahu Hanavi, the Hebrew song to the prophet Elijah sung during the Passover seder and at the Havdalah ritual to mark the end of Shabbat.

North Shore and Boston area residents will have the opportunity to hear Ullmann’s stirring choral arrangement, along with works by other victims of the Holocaust, at “Our Will to Live,” a gathering for Yom HaShoah, Day of Remembrance, on Thursday April 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Higgins Middle School in Peabody. The program is presented by Salem State University’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.

The in-person and virtual event is free, but registration is required.

The community’s Yom HaShoah ceremony was founded by survivor Sonia Schreiber Weitz and Harriet Wacks over 30 years ago. As the numbers of survivors attending the remembrance evening dwindles each year, one might surmise that the power of the ceremony is also waning.

The opposite is true, said Christopher Mauriello, the center’s director at Salem State University. The audience has grown larger with people viewing it both in person and online from Massachusetts and beyond.

“Individuals and whole families are moved by traditional prayers, music and speakers at the event,” said Mauriello. “The memory of the Holocaust and its victims does not lose its power over time. Each new year brings back its relevance to our own times. I recall helping survivors walk down the aisle during the candle lighting ceremony. This year, we have Collins Middle School students from Salem who will carry carnations down the aisle in memory of the survivors and victims. Seeing a new generation take up the mission of remembrance renews that spirit for me.”

Ullmann, the Czech composer born to a family of Jewish heritage, was then in his early 40s. Before he was deported by the Nazis to the transit and slave labor camp in 1942, Ullmann was an accomplished and highly trained composer and conductor who studied with Austrian Jewish composer Arnold Schoenberg.

He was among scores of other musicians, visual artists, writers, and intellectuals and their families imprisoned at the camp, in what is now the Czech Republic.

The Nazis set up part of the camp as a deception to show prisoners created art, theater, literature, and music including performances, sometimes held clandestinely, other times sanctioned or even ordered by the Nazis. In reality, it was a facade, a sinister Nazi hoax designed to fool the outside world that it was not committing heinous and murderous acts.

Of the more than 140,000 prisoners at Terezin – including 15,000 children – some 90,000 were deported to death camps. Only about 20,000 survived, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Ullmann was transported to Auschwitz in October 1944, where he was murdered in the gas chambers.

Miraculously, some of his musical scores survived, along with the creative work of other artists and musicians, including Hans Krása, Pavel Haas, Gideon Klein, and Rafael Schachter.

The multimedia program on April 27 features Mark Ludwig, a Fulbright scholar of Holocaust-era music and the founding director of the Boston-based Terezín Music Foundation, who authored the 2022 book, “Our Will to Live: The Terezin Music Critiques of Viktor Ullmann.” The groundbreaking book includes illustrations by Terezin artists as well as other archival material.

An exhibit of art created at Terezin will be on view.

As part of the program, the Holocaust center will present awards to Debbie Coltin, director of the Beverly-based Lappin Foundation; Arielle Mogolesko, a student at Marblehead High School who advocates for Holocaust education; and Elisabeth Horowitz, founder of North Shore Friends of Refugees. Rabbi Richard Perlman of Peabody’s Temple Ner Tamid will preside over the service and the candlelight procession where six candles, commemorating the six million Jews who were murdered, will be lit. The Salem State Community Chorus will perform traditional songs.

Rabbi Perlman said the Yom HaShoah event is so important, especially to young people.

“When you bring younger people in, when they can sit and touch the lives of the few Holocaust survivors left, then it hits home. It’s important for people to attend. It’s not entertainment. It’s to remember,” said Perlman, who is also a cantor. He will be chanting the El Maleh Rachamim prayer of mourning, which will remember the six million Jews who died during the Holocaust.

Ludwig, an acclaimed violist emeritus with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, established the Boston-based Terezín Music Foundation in 1991.

The foundation recovers, preserves, and performs the songs composed by the Terezin musicians. It also presents its award-winning curriculum to students and educators.

In the late 1980s, when the music had fallen into obscurity and was not widely known, Ludwig recalled his first encounters with the original scores by Terezin prisoners in the archives of the Czech Music Fund in Prague.

“I was amazed by the quality, considering it was created in a concentration camp, under unimaginable conditions,” he said.

The experience left its mark.

“It’s an emotional thing. It’s a tactile connection with history and with each of these composers because these are the hand markings from their hands,” he said.

When Ludwig founded the Terezín foundation, he hoped the music would strike a chord with other musicians and audiences.

Over time, this has proven to be true, he said.

For more information and to register for the April 27 event, visit salemstate.edu/calendar/yom-hashoah-apr-27-2023.