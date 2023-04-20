The battle to mandate Holocaust education so children never forget

Teaching Americans about the Holocaust is a very sound idea. Education is a great disinfectant, holding the potential of destroying the bacteria of hate.

So now, in the wake of another sobering Yom HaShoah – the annual remembrance of the atrocities of the Holocaust that was marked on Monday and Tuesday this week – why don’t more states require public school students to be taught about the systematic murder of 6 million Jews in Europe before and during World War II? What’s the explanation for the absence of Holocaust education mandates in more than half the states, according to an analysis of data from the National Conference of State Legislatures by the respected Axios news website early this year?

There’s no simple answer, only questions.

• Is it a case of quiet antisemitism?

A reflection of the dramatic increase of antisemitic incidents in recent years, ranging from the truly deadly (such as the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh) to the merely dangerous (the antisemitic attack against a family in Stoneham and an antisemitic ad released by the Bristol County sheriff, both denounced by US House assistant minority leader Katherine Clarke), to the simply stupid (the antisemitic banner held over a railway bridge above Route 114 in Danvers) – a sliding scale of hatred not intended to minimize the episodes at the end of the spectrum?

• Is it because some of the states where there are no such laws have few Jews?

Thirteen of the 14 states with the smallest percentage of Jews have no Holocaust law. Then again, five of the 15 states with the largest percentage of Jews don’t have a Holocaust law, either, and that includes such strongholds of Judaism as Maryland, California, and Pennsylvania, which include the robust Jewish communities of Baltimore and Bethesda, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

• Is it because politicians and educators feel the stories of the Holocaust are so entrenched that no specific lesson plan is required?

Probably not. The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany undertook its first 50-state survey two years ago and found “a worrying lack of basic Holocaust knowledge, a growing problem as fewer and fewer Holocaust survivors – eyewitnesses to a state-sponsored genocide – are alive to share the lessons of the Holocaust.”

That survey found something even more alarming: Nearly one in five millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) and members of Gen Z (born from 1997 to 2012) in New York believe Jews caused the Holocaust. A sobering afterthought: New York is one of the five states that enacted a Holocaust education mandate before 2017.

Overall, more than three out of five of those in the two younger generational categories do not know that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust. About the same percentage believe the Holocaust could happen again. On the positive side: nearly three-quarters believe that it is unacceptable to hold neo-Nazi views today.

The issue of Holocaust education is exceedingly complex. Here are some of the nettlesome aspects, and you will need two hands to examine them thoroughly:

• Special pleading:

On the one hand, American Jews are reluctant to ask for special consideration in a country that by most measures has welcomed them and has made them feel as hosts, not visitors, in their native land. On the other, the Holocaust is a special case, an unprecedented episode of mass killing in a concentrated period of time.

• Role of schools in shaping social views:

On the one hand, the function of schools is to provide students with the rudiments of adult life, a definition that sometimes is distilled down to reading, writing, and arithmetic. On the other hand, one of the rudiments of adult life is citizenship, and an indispensable element of citizenship is tolerance. No one disagrees that schools should teach the basic principles of democracy, and an indispensable element of democracy is the sanctity and equality of individuals.

• Overburdening schools:

Besides algebra, geography, and biology, schools first were tasked with health education (and its dangerous cousin, sex education). Then drug education. More recently, media literacy. Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and others are asking for a return of civics education. On the one hand, that’s a big load. On the other hand, all those reflect crises in the human condition.

• Other issues worthy of attention:

The Holocaust is a singular event of unsurpassed horror. But though it is closely identified with the phrase “crimes against humanity,” it is not the only such crime. Slavery is a stain on the American character, and the near-elimination of Indigenous people is a stain on the North American continent. Slavery and the fight against Native Americans are part of American history customarily taught in Grades 5, 8, and 11, but the emphasis on these events and the terms in which they are taught vary greatly. Are state laws requiring standards for these topics a prudent idea – and would they cause political firestorms like the ones over education that have shaped politics in, among other places, Florida and Virginia?

The public education advocate Jamie Vollmer has assembled a list of the responsibilities that have been added to schools since 1900. It includes nearly 100 items. In the new century alone, there are new initiatives that include bullying prevention, anti-obesity training, financial literacy, organ-donor awareness, and nine other topics.

Even so, the Holocaust stands alone, and the need may be greater today than it was when the movement toward mandating Holocaust studies began. The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found that antisemitic hate crimes trended upward last year. Antisemitic incidents are now a routine part of news cycles.

Massachusetts seems to have struck a sensible chord with its genocide education law that requires Holocaust topics “be utilized during appropriate times in middle and high school curricula.” The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education emphasizes that the initiative is designed to “promote a broader understanding of human rights issues in general” and argues that “limited, isolated instruction like a single lesson on genocide disconnected from the broader unit does not support deeper learning or a meaningful understanding of genocides in their historical context.” And, alongside the Holocaust, it includes discussion of genocides in Cambodia, Ukraine, Armenia, and Rwanda.

Telling these stories again and again is one way to help assure that they don’t happen again. Θ

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of the Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.