Eleanor Richman, of Swampscott, entered into rest on April 12, 2023 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Richman. Devoted mother of Cheryl Winters and her husband Robert, and Michael Richman and his wife Carolyn. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Winters, Matthew Richman, Graham Richman and Andrew Richman. The loving sister of Gail Baker and Norman Talcofsky. Dear daughter of the late Milton Talcofsky and Rita Beresner Talcofsky.

Eleanor grew up in Lynn and graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1954. She worked at the jewelry counter in TJ MAXX for 36 years, making many friends over the years and was very proud of her job. She just recently retired at the age of 86. She was a dedicated member of Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead. She cherished her time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues and clients.

A chapel service for Eleanor was held on April 16, 2023 at

Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment following at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Eleanor’s memory to Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945 for the Sisterhood Fund or Susan G. Komen. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.