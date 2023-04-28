Marvin Leonard Kane, 73, of Salem, loving husband of Judith A. (Lawrence) Kane, passed away with his devoted family by his side on April 16, 2023 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, after a near two-year battle with the after-effects of an unexpected brain injury.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on October 18, 1949, Marvin was the son of the late Louis and Victoria (Goldman) Kaminowitz. He was raised and educated in Brooklyn, graduating from Sheepshead Bay High School in 1967, then went to Brooklyn College. Soon after, he traveled to Europe with his Brooklyn-formed rock band Sweet Smoke as lead guitarist and vocalist. The band lived in Holland and Germany while successfully touring all over Europe. Marvin then returned stateside to pursue his college education at Berklee College of Music.

Music was the true foundation of his soul and a passion that lasted throughout his life. He was a lifelong musical and comedic performer who genuinely appreciated sharing his talents with others.

Marvin was a proud, longtime Salem resident. He founded Kaneworks, Inc., a local web design firm which he owned and operated until the time of his illness. He was an active member in the professional networking group, BNI, in chapters throughout the North Shore. He was devoted to his faith and was a longtime member of Temple Shalom in Salem. Above all else, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, family man and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his wife Judith, with whom he shared 26 years of marriage, Marvin is survived by his children Matthew Kane and his wife Brooke of Needham, Anthony DeDominicis and his wife Lindsay of Medfield, and Rose Whetstone and her husband George of Reading; his five grandchildren Miles and Graham Kane, Sophia DeDominicis, and Celine and Pierce Whetstone; his sister Susan Berlin and her husband Dr. William Berlin of Brookline; two nephews Dr. Steven Isakoff and Dr. Michael Isakoff, and his niece Jane Berlin.

Marvin’s funeral service was held at O’Donnell Cremations-Funerals-Celebrations, 84 Washington Sq., Salem on April 20. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery, Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marvin’s memory may be made to the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts (BIA-MA), 30 Lyman St., Suite 10, Westborough, MA 01581. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit odonnellfuneralservice.com.