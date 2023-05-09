Norma Frank, of Malden, Peabody, and Boynton Beach, Fla., entered into rest on May 3, 2023 at the age of 100.

Beloved wife of William Frank. Devoted mother of Dr. Louis Frank and Carol, the late Nancy Promer and Ron, and Frances Karas and Howard. Cherished grandmother of Julie and Scott Denlinger, Dr. Eric Frank and Dr. Gina Bellavia, Jason and Valerie Frank, Lori Karas, Alan Promer and Sharon Fenick, Jonathan Karas and Adam Frank. Great-grandmother of Tommy Denlinger, Ella Frank, Shoshana Promer, Theo Bellavia-Frank, Max Karas, Lex Frank, Serena Frank and Nathaniel Promer. The loving sister of the late Simon Jacobson. Dear daughter of the late Jennie and Louis Jacobson.

Norma grew up in Malden and Everett, graduated from Everett High School, and raised her family in Malden. She worked as a bookkeeper. She was a dedicated member of Pioneer Women and Brandeis Women’s Group. Norma volunteered for many years as a reading tutor at Kiley Elementary School in Peabody and the Boynton Beach Auxiliary Police in Boynton Beach, Fla. She loved knitting, family, music and dancing with Willy. She cherished her time spent with family, and friends.

A funeral service for Norma was private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Norma’s memory to Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan St., Suite 102B, Danvers, MA 01923, or to a charity of one’s choice. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.