Jewish Journal

SERVING THE COMMUNITY FOR 46 YEARS

Donate
Subscribe
2023 Jewish Journal Gala

JCCNS announces Myers-Bloom Scholarship

SHARE THIS STORY

HELP SUPPORT JEWISH JOURNAL

DONATE

JCCNS announces Myers-Bloom Scholarship

2023 Jewish Journal Gala

The Myers-Bloom Scholarship honors the memories of Jimmy Myers and Kenny Bloom, two individuals who had a profound impact on the JCCNS basketball program. Jimmy was a long-time coach and mentor for children and young adults, and Kenny was an avid participant for many years who helped make the JCCNS a welcoming, fun, and special place to pursue your passion for basketball. Two winners will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The scholarship will award the scholastic, athletic, and leadership qualities of high school student-athletes. Applicant must be a high school senior; live in the greater North Shore area including Marblehead, Swampscott, Lynn, Salem, Revere, Peabody, Beverly, Danvers; participated in a varsity sport; have plans to attend a college, university or trade school following high school graduation. Θ

Submit completed application to sgreenfield@jccns.com by May 20. Applicants will be notified by June 2.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2023 Jewish Journal Gala

TOP STORIES

TOP STORIES

Jewish Journal is reader supported

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE

Jewish Journal is reader supported

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE

CELEBRATE WITH US

2023 Jewish Journal Gala
REGISTER NOW
Jewish Journal