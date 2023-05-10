JCCNS announces Myers-Bloom Scholarship

The Myers-Bloom Scholarship honors the memories of Jimmy Myers and Kenny Bloom, two individuals who had a profound impact on the JCCNS basketball program. Jimmy was a long-time coach and mentor for children and young adults, and Kenny was an avid participant for many years who helped make the JCCNS a welcoming, fun, and special place to pursue your passion for basketball. Two winners will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The scholarship will award the scholastic, athletic, and leadership qualities of high school student-athletes. Applicant must be a high school senior; live in the greater North Shore area including Marblehead, Swampscott, Lynn, Salem, Revere, Peabody, Beverly, Danvers; participated in a varsity sport; have plans to attend a college, university or trade school following high school graduation. Θ

Submit completed application to sgreenfield@jccns.com by May 20. Applicants will be notified by June 2.