Kaplan Estates residents and members of the Congregation Sons of Israel at communal Seder.

Kaplan Estates, Congregation Sons of Israel holds Seder

Kaplan Estates, Congregation Sons of Israel holds Seder

Kaplan Estates residents and members of the Congregation Sons of Israel at communal Seder.
For the first time, Harriett and Ralph Kaplan Estates held a communal Passover Seder in conjunction with members of Peabody’s Congregation Sons of Israel. The Seder was led by Cantor Seth Landau, who serves as Sons of Israel spiritual leader.

Residents and guests participated in the rituals, made new friends, ate, and laughed together. As part of this new collaboration between the assisted living and the temple, Sons of Israel will visit the Peabody campus monthly to lead Shabbat services. Members of the congregation will also be on hand for Shavuot services this month. Θ

Jewish Journal