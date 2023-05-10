Marblehead’s Jeremy Sorkin wins 3rd Place in Israel Arbeiter Essay Contest

Marblehead High School student Jeremy Sorkin has won 3rd place among the six winners (out of dozens of submitters) of the 17th Annual Israel Arbeiter Essay Contest.

The six students, who were honored onstage with framed certificates at Faneuil Hall on April 16, will be going on a trip to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“Education and communication with Jewish and non-Jewish community members will help foster tolerance and limit the spread of antisemitic sentiments,” Sorkin wrote in his essay, “thus enabling me to make a more positive impact in my school, community, and synagogue.

“By reminding new generations of the horrors of the Holocaust, through education and replaying the images and videos from the Fortunoff and Spielberg archives, I can play my vital part in the transition from those who directly witnessed these horrors to younger people, ensuring the message ‘Never Again’ forever lives on.”

The contest was begun by the late Holocaust survivor Israel Arbeiter, who dedicated his life to expanding education about the Holocaust. Each year, it is part of the Community Holocaust Commemoration of Yom HaShoah held at Faneuil Hall. This year’s event featured a memorial candlelighting ceremony; Holocaust survivor Jack Trompetter; BerKalit, a Berklee College of Music a cappella group that sings Jewish music; the Consuls General of Israel and Germany to New England; remarks by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu; and Dachau liberator Cranston “Chan” Rogers. Θ