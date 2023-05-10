“Terezin: Children of the Holocaust” performed at Brooksby Village

With the dramatic rise in antisemitic incidents, regionally and nationally, a group of local student actors had the unique opportunity to meet with Holocaust survivors last month at Brooksby Village in Peabody. The students performed the play “Terezin: Children of the Holocaust” for hundreds of Brooksby residents.

Terezin depicts a day in the life of six children imprisoned in Camp Theresienstadt in the Czech Republic. It has been performed both locally and across the globe for more than 50 years. The April performance had special meaning for the student actors who met with the survivors prior to their performance. The group generously shared their emotional personal stories from the war and their connections to the themes of the play.

After meeting survivors Margot Holender, Rita Kaplan, Amely Smith, and Dick Connuck, student actor Ava Valianti said, “Getting to know these survivors and their stories brought Terezin to life for all of us.” Θ

“Terezin” will be performed on May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport. For tickets, go to firehouse.org or for more information terezin.org.