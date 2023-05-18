Editorial: Honoring our community leaders, and supporting the Jewish Journal

The North Shore, and Greater Boston, are blessed with dedicated, compassionate community Jewish leaders. While they are volunteers, many see their work as a 24-hour job. And over the last three years during the pandemic, the pressures of the job have been intense. As people moved online and away from in-person gatherings, the work continued – for the sake of maintaining an active, vibrant Jewish community.

On June 7, the Jewish Journal will honor 17 community leaders with a special gala at Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott. The leaders who have been featured in the Journal’s “Honorable Menschions” column are Izzi and Howie Abrams, Tom Cheatham, Ruth Estrich, Mark Farber, Judy Mishkin, Steve Ring, Shira and Jay Ruderman, Sharon Shapiro, Carole and Jack Skowronksi, John Smidt, Jerry Somers, Sara Winer and Rebecca and David Yazel.

The event also serves as the Journal’s main annual fundraiser. All of the funds raised for the “Menschions and Martinis” event – which will include appetizers, hors d’oeuvres and dessert – will be used to bolster our publication’s journalism and allow us to continue to print and mail over 10,000 free papers 30 times a year to subscribers.

Our publica­tion, however, is dependent on volunteer subscriptions from our readers – and we need to raise over $200,000 annually to keep publishing. Your generous donation will help keep our paper free, and our community connected. The Journal serves as a central link to Greater Boston Jewry, and with just one-third of all Jewish and interfaith families affiliating with a synagogue or Jewish institution, the Journal serves as the sole Jewish connection for thousands of families who otherwise would have no ties to the community.

Please join us in honoring our community leaders by attending the gala and also by supporting the Journal. As a nonprofit, your gift is tax-deductible. Tickets and greeting ads for a Special Tribute Section can be purchased online at jewishjournal.org. Thank you for your support and we hope to see you on June 7. Θ