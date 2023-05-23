Arthur Epstein, business executive and philanthropist, dies

Arthur Epstein, who rose from modest roots in Malden to become a business executive and philanthropist, died on Sunday. He was 86.

While in high school, Arthur worked in his father’s Wakefield factory, Mystic Enterprises. After his father passed when Arthur was 16, he took on more responsibilities at Mystic.

Arthur married his high school sweetheart, Eunice (Sandler) z”l, in 1958. They began their married life in Peabody before settling in Marblehead, where they raised their three children, Julie, Lauren and Jonathan.

He began his career with Midas Muffler in 1965, when a friend of his mother offered him the opportunity to buy his Malden Midas shop. Eventually Arthur became the second largest franchise owner in the country.

In recent years, Arthur focused much of his attention on philanthropy. His particular but not exclusive areas of interest were Jewish education and mental health. In 2017, the Cohen Hillel Academy in Marblehead was renamed the Epstein Hillel School in recognition of his very generous gift. In memory of his late wife, Eunice, who suffered with bipolar disorder for most of her adult life, he created The Epstein Center for Behavioral Health, a 120-bed unit caring for adults and children at North Shore Medical Center in Salem, MA.

He also prided himself on supporting young entrepreneurs pursuing their passions. He invested in people and enjoyed seeing them flourish.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Bryna Litchman; as well as his children, Julie and JB Nadal, Lauren and Mark Rubin and Linn and Jonathan Epstein. Most dear to his heart were his six grandchildren, Jake, Grace, Zoe, Amy, Mathias and Noah, his “three kings and three queens”, whom he boasted about at every opportunity.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 11 a.m., at Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott. Burial will follow at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, 506 Lowell St., Peabody. Shiva will be observed on Thursday, May 25 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward Street, Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945.