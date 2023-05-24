Harriett Susan (Yudin) Rostoff of Boca Raton, Florida and Swampscott, born on May 1, 1947, in Boston, entered into eternal rest on May 13, 2023, at the age of 76.

Beloved wife and best friend of David Rostoff. Cherished and loving mother of Lisa Rostoff of Swampscott, and Cindy Garfield and her husband Scott of Marblehead. Adoring grandmother of Justin Rostoff and his wife Jessica of Washington, D.C., and Rachel Garfield and Jacob Garfield of Marblehead. Dear daughter of the late Isaac and Rose Yudin. Sister of Marilyn Vener and her husband Phillip of Swampscott, and Stanley Yudin of Florida. Beloved daughter-in-law of the late Philip and Fay (Gerstman) Rostoff. Sister-in-law of Estelle Rostoff and her late husband Neil of Swampscott, and sister-in-law of Steven and Susan Rostoff of Boynton Beach, Florida. Cousin of Barbara Grab and her husband Teddy of Swampscott. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Harriett grew up in Lynn, and graduated from Lynn English High School in 1964 and Chandler’s School for Women in 1966. She spent 58 loving years with her husband; the doting affection she received from David was admired by all who knew them. She and her husband raised their daughters in Lynnfield, and created a home filled with enormous love where all of their daughters’ friends were welcomed and considered it their second home. She was a vibrant, compassionate, charitable woman who lit up any room with her smile and positive energy. From her humble beginnings, Harriett was an intelligent, successful and generous businesswoman.

Harriett enjoyed reading, traveling the world with her family and playing Canasta with her close friends at The Addison in Boca Raton, where she served on the board at various times throughout three decades and as its president for two years. She was a remarkable golfer who got four hole-in-ones throughout her playing years as a member of multiple golf courses.

She will be forever missed by her family and friends.

All services for Harriett were held privately. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.