Virginia Ann “Gini” Jonas, 74, died on March 17, 2023, in her home in Cambridge, after a long valiant struggle with lung cancer.

Gini was born in Haverhill, on October 13, 1948, and grew up in Haverhill. She was the daughter of Irving and Thelma “Tybee” (Servetnick) Jonas.

Later, she lived in Allston, Jamaica Plain, Somerville, England, Sweden, and, for many years, in Cambridge. Gini attended Lasell Junior College, UMass Boston, Emerson College in England, Steinerseminariet in Sweden, and Boston University School of Social Work.

Earlier in life, her jobs ranged from waitress to nursing home social worker. Soon after earning her MSW in 1996, she began a private psychotherapy practice which she continued through 2021.

Gini was a people person who was compassionate, empathic, and caring with her patients, her family, and her many friends. Her many interests and activities included psychotherapy, mindfulness, drawing, painting, jewelry-making, spirituality, anthroposophy, astrology, gardening, nature, nutrition and wellness, the violin, and of course, the people in her life.

She is survived by her adoring husband, Lester L. Sackett, her dear sister, Bette Jane Freedson, and many other loving family members and cherished friends. A longer obituary is available at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/brookline-ma/virginia-jonas-11209010.