Vyacheslav Slava Styskin, of Swampscott, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2023 at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife Jane, daughters Julie Styskin and husband Todd Zuckerman, Anna Styskin-Jensen and husband Peter Jensen, grandchildren Marc and Sam Zuckerman, Maleah and Davis Jensen, and an extended family, including a sister, brother, cousins, and their children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister.

He was born on November 18, 1936 in Ukraine to Simon and Klara Styskin. He grew up in a tight-knit family in a pine forest village called Pushcha-Vodytsia. He graduated from the Metallurgical Academy in Dnipro, Ukraine and later earned his PhD in Powder Metallurgy. Slava found work at the Gas Research Institute of the Academy of Science in Kyiv, Ukraine and held multiple patents.

He and Jane dreamed of a better life for their daughters with more opportunities, and with undeterred determination, they left the Soviet Union in 1979. With limited English skills, a will to persevere, and a quick wit, Slava landed his first job as a Technical Director at Ervin Industries, and the family relocated to Butler, PA. They were grateful to raise their daughters in the U.S. and immersed themselves in American culture, eager to assimilate.

In 1986, the family relocated to Swampscott, when he became Vice President of Research and Engineering at Wakefield Corporation in Wakefield, and he worked there until his retirement.

Slava was devoted to his family. His patient listening skills and calming presence reassured us all. He was a gentle soul, kind, charming, and compassionate. His subtle, accurate observational humor was unparalleled. He wrote poetry and published a memoir, “As Time Flies,” that chronicled his experiences as a child during WWII, post-war living in communist Soviet Union, immigration, and adapting to a new life in the U.S.

A memorial ceremony will be private. Donations in Slava’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.