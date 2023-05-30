Laura (Caras) Kanter, of Chelsea, passed away on May 26, 2023.

Beloved wife of the late Harry Kanter. Devoted mother of Alan Kanter and his wife Debbie, and Paul Kanter and his wife Diane. Adoring son of the late Jack and the late Anne Karas. Dear sister of Sandi Aronson and her husband Sam, and the late Selma Markow and her husband the late Mason. Loving grandmother of Jonathan and his wife Kate, Jennifer, Joshua and his wife Katie, Alyssa, Jason and his wife Kate, Stacy and her husband Grady, and Jillian and her fiancé Cory. Loving great-grandmother of Ethan, Ryan, Mason, Wesley, Whitney, Lilah and Maren, as well as many great-great-grandchildren.

Services at Temple Emmanuel, 60 Tudor St., Chelsea, on Wednesday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Danvers. Contributions in Laura’s memory may be made to Temple Emmanuel, 60 Tudor St., Chelsea, MA 02150. For an online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.