ADL reports white supremacists are fueling Massachusetts’ surge in antisemitism

A new report from the Anti-Defamation League, “Hate in the Bay State,” reveals rising levels of hate in Massachusetts, driven by antisemitism, white supremacist activity, and LGBTQ+ animus.

The increase is due, in part, to white supremacist groups operating in New England, including the neo-Nazi Nationalist Social Club (NSC-131) and its recently announced hateful “People’s Initiative for New England.” Notably, Massachusetts has experienced the nation’s second-highest rate of white supremacist propaganda – including hateful fliers, leaflets and banners – and extremists held 34 in-person events across the state in 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts faces the country’s sixth-highest rate of antisemitic harassment, vandalism, and assault, according to the ADL Center on Extremism, which compiled the new report. Massachusetts also has been affected by the nationwide surge in anti-LGBTQ+ activity, which has included waves of harassment targeting Boston Children’s Hospital, drag performances, and other events. More broadly, hate crimes in the Commonwealth, which affect a broad range of communities, were up 33 percent year over year, according to the FBI’s latest figures.

Key findings for the state of Massachusetts include:

• Massachusetts saw a dramatic rise in antisemitic incidents, according to ADL’s annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents. In 2022, the number of incidents increased 41 percent from 2021 levels, rising from 108 to 152.

• ADL documented 34 white supremacist events in the state in 2021 and 2022, including protests, meetings, flash demonstrations, banner drops, and marches.

• White supremacist propaganda distributions are on the rise in Massachusetts. In 2022, ADL documented 465 instances of distribution across the state, an increase of 71 percent from 2021 (272).

“Extremists have targeted Massachusetts with the intention to instill fear and intimidation through their stunts, propaganda, and increasingly aggressive demonstrations,” said Peggy Shukur, ADL New England interim regional director. “We are pleased that our key elected officials, including Attorney General Andrea Campbell and Governor Maura Healey, are committed to holding those who commit hateful actions accountable to the fullest extent of the law. We call on our civic leadership, government officials, and all citizens of the Commonwealth to firmly denounce hateful rhetoric and condemn anti-LGBTQ+ and antisemitic extremism whenever and wherever it occurs.”

“The State of Hate report puts down on paper what far too many members of our communities experience each and every day – organized hate exists here in Massachusetts,” said Governor Healey. “We stand with the LGBTQ+ community, Jewish community, communities of color, and all who are the targets of hate and discrimination. I’m grateful to the Anti-Defamation League and their partners for putting forward this important report and our administration is committed to being a strong partner in the work to combat hate in all of its forms.”

“I commend the Anti-Defamation League for bringing these important matters to light,” added AG Campbell. “This rise in extremism is a chilling reminder of the work we have left to do to combat hate and protect our residents. My office is committed to standing up for marginalized communities that have been targeted and harmed by hate in all forms, and will use every resource we have available under the law to hold accountable those who make them feel unsafe.”

“Like so many other states across the nation, Massachusetts is experiencing a spike in targeted hate,” said Oren Segal, vice president of the ADL Center on Extremism. “The data tells a powerful story: Marginalized communities are at increased risk of threats, harassment, and even violence.” Θ