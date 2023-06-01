CJP Greater Boston launches campaign to Face Jewish Hate

Local targets of antisemitism whose stories became symbols of a horrifying trend are among those who are standing with Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston (CJP) to elevate their voices and urge action to stop Jewish hate in Boston and across Massachusetts.

The region has seen antisemitic incidents sharply rise in recent years. A new report from the Anti-Defamation League found a 41 percent increase in antisemitic incidents from 2021 to 2022 in Massachusetts.

The new Face Jewish Hate campaign is a key component of CJP’s five-point plan to stop Jewish hate now and is the result of a months-long examination of the issue by CJP’s Fighting Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism Task Force, which includes community leaders, partners, and experts. The campaign was revealed last month on large digital billboards at North Station outside TD Garden. At the time, the Boston Celtics were playing in the NBA postseason. Athletes and entertainers nationally have been among those spreading Jewish hate, thus emboldening others to act out in often dangerous ways.

The campaign centers around education and mobilization – encouraging those who have experienced antisemitism to speak out and share their experience while delivering resources, tools, and educational materials to inspire community engagement and action in fighting antisemitism. CJP is encouraging anyone who wants to learn how they can take action to visit FaceJewishHate.org.

“It is clear that antisemitism has never gone away,” said Dr. Sarah Abramson, senior vice president for strategy and impact at CJP. “But it has once again become mainstream and is increasingly prevalent in our own community. That is why we are grateful to join together with allies, community leaders, and elected leaders to urge an approach that leverages public awareness, allyship, education, and communal security. We are grateful for the support and leadership of Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, public health leader Dr. Jeremy Schiller, and many others who are saying enough and who have joined us to fight back.”

The CJP Face Jewish Hate campaign focuses efforts locally and is an extension of the recently launched national antisemitism campaign by Robert K. Kraft and the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. The FCAS campaign uses the blue square emoji as a unifying symbol of support and calls on us all to #StandUpToJewishHate.

“I am pleased to stand arm in arm, with leaders of all faiths and cultures, as we work together to fight hate in our communities,” said Robert Kraft, chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group and founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. “Through the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, we have been focused on educating all Americans on the vile and horrific hate we are seeing across our country by launching the Stand Up to Jewish Hate campaign. The Blue Square serves as a symbol of unity and solidarity for all Americans to wear, post, and share in our fight to end hate. The Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston has been a strong partner for many years and their campaign serves as a model for how other organizations can help raise awareness and reach new audiences to ensure we work towards eradicating hate of all kinds and create a brighter future and a better environment for generations to come.”

Among those joining with CJP outside TD Garden were Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey; Boston Mayor Michelle Wu; Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley of the Archdiocese of Boston; Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell; Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg; Kraft; Jeremy Burton, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston; and Rabbi Ron Fish, Eastern Division Director of Antisemitism Education and Advocacy at the Anti-Defamation League.

“The powerful stories featured in our new Face Jewish Hate campaign are painful reminders that antisemitism is all too real right here in Boston and across Massachusetts,” said Rabbi Marc Baker, CJP Greater Boston president and chief executive officer. “Yet these stories also show us the power of our voices to make an impact. As Boston’s largest Jewish communal institution, we cannot rest until Jewish people can live their lives joyfully, free to worship without fear, walk the streets without trepidation, and go online without being bombarded by hateful and dangerous comments.”

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski was stabbed eight times outside a Jewish day school in Brighton in July 2021. Police credit Rabbi Noginski for protecting the children inside. He has since recovered from his wounds and his attacker awaits trial.

Dr. Jeremy Schiller was among several public health officials in Salem who were targeted by threats and antisemitic messages following a 2022 vote to institute COVID-19 vaccination and mitigation efforts for their community.

“Because I am Jewish, my family and I were targeted during the pandemic,” said Dr. Schiller. “I can still feel the pain of it today. I am grateful for CJP’s campaign against antisemitism and hate. My hope is that by sharing my story and experience we can – together as a community – educate ourselves and find the courage to face antisemitism.”