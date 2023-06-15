Beth (Chandler) Norton, age 72, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2023, surrounded by close family after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born in 1950, Beth was raised in Marblehead and graduated from Marblehead High School in 1968. She earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education from Boston University. It was while in high school that she met the love of her life, Joseph Patrick Norton, with whom she celebrated 51 wonderful years of marriage this month.

In their earlier years together, Beth and Pat lived in other parts of the country but returned to their hometown of Marblehead in 1984 where they raised their two sons, Zachary and Joshua Norton.

Beth was an extraordinary athlete excelling in golf, tennis, and basketball. As a trailblazer in her youth, she participated in high school sports before the passage of Title IX. Beth’s impact extended beyond her own accomplishments, as she encouraged and inspired other women in sports. She coached Marblehead High School girls’ basketball for several years and led a women’s volleyball team at a college in Milwaukee.

In addition to her loving husband, Patrick, sons Joshua and Zachary and his fiancé, Kerri Chace of Marblehead, Beth leaves her mother, Muriel Chandler, of Florida; her sister, Jansi Chandler Grant and her husband Ted of Marblehead; her niece Jaclyn Grant, and nephews Brian and Phil Norton, and several other nieces and nephews. She also leaves an aunt, Donna Cohan; and brothers-in-law Sandy, Eddie, Matt, and Mike Norton. She was predeceased by her father, Herbert Chandler.

Comfort, care, and friendship in her final year were provided by sisters Hannah Belle and Noel Crowley.

Her funeral service was private. In lieu of flowers and to honor Beth’s wishes to find a cure for Parkinson’s Disease, please make donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Donations can also be made to The Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, where she received compassion and comfort in her final days.