David Charles Zaltman, 80, of Salem, formerly of Peabody, entered into eternal rest on June 9, 2023.

David was a Revere native, graduating from Revere High School. David earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business from Boston University. He worked for Wang Information Services for five years. He then came to be self-employed and formed Marketing Solutions Group, becoming its president. He resided in Peabody for 30 years and Salem for 26 years. David was very active at Temple Beth Shalom ( now Temple Tiferet Shalom) in Peabody and served as President.

David is survived by his beloved wife Marjorie (Falkson) Zaltman; and his daughters Rachel and her husband Jimmy Murphy and Debra Zaltman and her fiancé Alex Anagnostopoulos, who was David’s devoted best friend. David was the proud grandfather of Claire and Amelia Murphy, and also leaves his brothers Barry Zaltman and his wife Carol Trust and Mark and Donna Zaltman and his special niece Rebecca Zaltman.

Graveside services were held at Beth Shalom Cemetery, Cemetery Road (off Route 114), Danvers on June 14. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01970, or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For online condolences go to goldmanfc.com.