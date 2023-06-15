Jewish Journal

Francine M. (Goldman) Goldstein

Francine M. (Goldman) Goldstein, 85, passed away while in palliative care at Mass General Hospital on May 30, 2023.

She was the daughter of Samuel Goldman and Sylvia (Levine) Goldman, formerly of Chelsea. Francine was predeceased by her husband Marvin Goldstein, and her sister Joan (Goldman) Livingston.

She was a graduate of Chelsea High School (class of 1953), and attended both the Chandler School for Women and Emerson College.

Francine leaves behind three sons: Gary Alan and his wife Susie, who reside in Marblehead; Lawrence, who lives in California; and Glen Mark, who resides in Florida. She also leaves behind two beloved grandchildren, Gabrielle Elyse and Maxwell Benjamin Goldstein.

A memorial service was held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, on June 4. Following the service, Francine was laid to rest at the Everett Jewish Cemeteries, 232 Fuller St., Everett.

