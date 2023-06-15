Jack Gusman, of Swampscott, entered into rest on June 6, 2023, at the age of 93.

Beloved husband of Dale (Sevinor) Gusman. Devoted father of Dahlia Gusman and her husband James Webber, Naomi (Gusman) Kalis and her husband Michael Kalis, Avram Gusman and his wife Jeanette Fogel. Devoted step-father of Stefanie Finger and her husband Jason Finger, and Daniel Shub and his wife Kris Juncker.

Cherished grandfather of Rachel, Ilana, and David Webber and his wife Jessica Webber; Eric Kalis and his wife Jacquelyn Kalis; and Sarah Kalis, Jessica (Gusman) Newland and her husband Benjamin Newland; Jacob and Michaela Gusman; Wesley, Eve and Reed Finger; and Samuel Shub. Cherished great-grandfather of Alison and Ayla Kalis, Akiva Webber, and Shai Newland.

Jack was preceded in death by his beloved first wife Rita (Pols) Gusman (d. 1979).

He was also preceded in death by parents Louis and Rose Gusman and his sisters Millie Drabinsky, Prissy Guberman, and Marion Moglove.

He is survived by many loving family members, friends, and co-workers.

Jack was born on September 24, 1929 in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada. He grew up in Winnipeg, Canada. He was active in the Jewish Youth movement and later served as the Director of Habonim, North America. He was the director of Jewish summer camps for several years. He spent time in Israel in 1949 and later lived in Israel for several years with his family. He graduated with a degree in Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in 1958, and practiced his profession in New York City for many years. After a period in private practice in Israel, he became Chief Engineer at Vanderweil Engineers in Boston, where “What would Jack do?” became a guiding principle. He served with distinction, admired and respected by his clients and his colleagues, until his retirement in 1999.

Jack enjoyed a spirited intellectual argument, and never hesitated to express his very passionate advocacy of human rights and justice. He was a world traveler, a voracious reader, particularly of history and current events, and had a deep appreciation of the arts. He was an enthusiastic fan of all the Boston sports teams.

But most of all, Jack cherished his time with his wife, his children, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Jack Gusman was held on June 8 at the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 120 Canton St., Sharon. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jack’s memory to The American Cancer Society, or The Rachel Gusman Music Fund at Temple Sinai in Sharon. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.