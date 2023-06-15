JCCNS to hold its annual meeting on June 18

On June 18, the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore will celebrate its annual meeting. The event will take place from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the JCC at 4 Community Road, Marblehead.

The annual meeting will welcome JCCNS leadership, members, and community to honor this year’s outstanding award recipients and to witness the installation of new Board President, Dr. Michael Goldstein. New board members and the new 2023-2024 board officers will also be announced. Sara Winer will be completing her term as board president.

This year, the following members of our community will be honored: Suzanne and Brian Fin will receive the Samuel S. Stahl Community Service Award. The award was established in honor of Samuel S. Stahl, who represented the finest in Jewish life and left a legacy of love for his family, service to his community, and a heritage characterized by a deep devotion for all mankind. This award is presented annually to an individual or couple whose service to the JCCNS and other communal institutions reflects the highest level of integrity, commitment to community service, and devotion to the ideals of Jewish life.

Amanda Jaffe and Jessica Wilson will receive the Presidential Award, with gratitude and appreciation in recognition of outstanding service to the JCCNS.

Melissa Stern, JCCNS marketing manager, will receive the Bea Paul Professional Staff Award. The award was established to reward staff excellence, in honor of Bea Paul, a dedicated and outstanding employee of the JCCNS. This award is presented annually to a staff member who exemplifies the characteristics demonstrated by Bea Paul during her tenure at the JCCNS: dedication, loyalty, going the extra mile, professionalism, team spirit and service to the community.

For more information, please visit jccns.org or call 781-631-8330.