Mike Rosenberg cultivated the alumni connection at Maimonides School in Brookline

After 36 years working at Maimonides School in Brookline, alumni director Mike Rosenberg is retiring. He is the longest standing member on staff, and in his honor, the school has established “The Mike Rosenberg Fund for Alumni Engagement.” After his departure from Maimonides, Rosenberg will return to his former career as a journalist, writing for an online paper in Bedford, where he’s lived for 50 years.

Rosenberg, 74, has been a valued member of the Maimonides team since 1987, when he joined as the executive director. Maimonides was founded in 1937 by Rabbi Dr. Joseph B. Soloveitchik, a prominent Orthodox thinker in the 20th century, notable for his promotion of co-ed religious education. Today it is a Modern Orthodox day school for students from early childhood through 12th grade.

“When I came to Maimonides, Rabbi Soloveitchik’s presence was almost tangible,” Rosenberg recalled. “Now, a generation has gone by, and even the people who learned directly from him are not on the scene. The challenge is to continue to make students and their parents aware of that connection [to the rabbi], which is sacred in terms of which direction the school goes.”

As executive director, Rosenberg was responsible for all non-academic functions of the school. Over the years as Maimonides grew, the administration realized that there was a need for more institutional organization. In 2003, Rosenberg became the director of alumni relations. In this capacity, he ran a monthly newsletter highlighting notable alumni, organized class reunions, speaker sessions, movie nights, networking events, and more.

Rosenberg describes himself as more of a “friend-raiser” than a fundraiser these past 36 years. His talent for this work is grounded in his love for fostering relationships with students while they’re in school.

“It’s personal with me,” he says, “We have over 2,300 alumni. I just want to convey to every one of them that ‘You’re a priority. When you walk out the door, it’s not when we stop thinking about you.’ ”

Rosenberg considers himself the “point person” for alumni to stay connected with their alma mater. He often gets messages about life at Maimonides – who won that week’s basketball game, and such. It’s what he loves most about his job, and what he anticipates missing most once he’s retired. “The hardest thing is not having the comfort of knowing that we have hundreds and hundreds of people I could hear from at any moment,” he said.

It is no coincidence that graduation years follow the names of many staff and faculty on the school directory; the school has a high rate of return of alumni coming back to teach or otherwise join the team at Maimonides.

“Mike taking interest in me and cultivating that sense of appreciation for how the school played a formative role in my accomplishments was part of the reason why I wanted to come back and teach for the school, to sort of pass on what I had been given,” said Rabbi Noah Cheses (‘03), who currently teaches at Maimonides in addition to his role as rabbi at Young Israel of Sharon.

Rabbi Yaakov Green (‘98), current head of school, echoed this sentiment. “Mike has always been an integral pillar upon which the edifice of Maimonides, its history and its success, has been built,” he said. “From my days as a student, then as a proud alum, and through till today, I will always see him as a central thread woven throughout the tapestry of our beloved school. Not only is Mike’s impact indelible, but we know where he lives, and we’re not letting go that easily!”

In the Jewish tradition, the number 36 is a holy one: double 18, or chai, life. “That’s one of the reasons I retired this year, and not last,” Rosenberg joked. “If I don’t do it this year, I’m going to have to spend another 18 years here!” While that option would likely be a delightful twist for the Maimonides community, staff and students alike will have to settle for wishing Rosenberg well on his way.

One thing is abundantly clear, however: When Rosenberg walks out that door, Maimonides won’t stop thinking about him, either. Θ